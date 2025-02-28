Pope has isolated bronchospasm, noninvasive ventilation started

A Holy See Press Office statement on Friday evening says Pope Francis’ respiratory condition worsened following an isolated bronchospasm. The Pontiff was promptly started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, to which he is responding.

Vatican News

The Holy Father, this afternoon, after a morning spent alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel, experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm. This caused an episode of vomiting, which led to him inhaling some and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition.

The Holy Father was promptly subjected to bronchial aspiration (to clear his airways) and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which improved his oxygen levels.

He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments.

The prognosis, therefore, remains guarded.

In the morning, he received the Eucharist.

This statement, provided by the Holy See Press Office on Friday evening, came as the Pope continues to be treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He was admitted on Friday, 14 February, following an infection of the respiratory tract.

About 24 to 48 hours will be needed to be able to assess the Pope’s clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm episode.

Thanks to non-invasive mechanical ventilation, gas exchange values are reported to have returned to levels similar to those before the episode.

