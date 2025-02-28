Ecumenical Patriarch performs Memorial Service for victims of Tempi train tragedy (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

On February 28, 2025, marking two years since the Tempi train tragedy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew led a memorial service (Trisagion) at the Patriarchal Church, praying for the repose of the 57 victims who lost their lives in the railway disaster.

The service was attended by Hierarchs, members of the Patriarchal Court, clergy, Patriarchate employees, and visiting pilgrims, who joined in solemn prayer for the souls of the departed.

Following the memorial, Patriarch Bartholomew expressed the deep sympathy and support of the Mother Church of Christ, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“The Mother Church shares in the grief of the entire Greek nation, for this profound sorrow does not concern only the families of the victims but all of Hellenism,” he stated.

The tragic accident remains a national wound, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate continues to stand in solidarity with those affected.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

*

Orthodox Times