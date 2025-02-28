Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew celebrates his 85th birthday

Today, we celebrate the 85th birthday of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, a towering figure in world Christianity.

Born Demetrios Arhondonis on the island of Imbros, Patriarch Bartholomew ascended to the Ecumenical Throne in October 1991.

During his tenure as Patriarch, he has emerged as a global leader with significant influence beyond the boundaries of Orthodoxy.

Known as the “Green Patriarch” for his profound environmental activism, he has promoted the protection of the natural environment as a religious and moral responsibility.

From the beginning of his patriarchy, Patriarch Bartholomew has sought to promote interfaith dialogue. He has participated in historic meetings with Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis, helping to improve relations between the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. In 2016, he convened the Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church in Crete, the first such council in centuries.

His tenure has been marked by significant diplomatic challenges, including:

Continued pressure from the Turkish state on the Patriarchate, particularly the closure of the Halki Theological School in 1971.

Tensions with the Moscow Patriarchate, especially after the granting of autocephaly to the Church of Ukraine in 2019, a decision that led to a rupture in Eucharistic communion with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Managing relations with other autocephalous Orthodox Churches while defending the primacy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

With over 30 years on the patriarchal throne, Patriarch Bartholomew is the longest-serving Ecumenical Patriarch since the 18th century. He has elevated the Ecumenical Patriarchate to a global institution, advocating on issues beyond strictly ecclesiastical matters and strengthening the prestige and influence of Orthodoxy on the international stage.

His long tenure makes him one of the most influential Ecumenical Patriarchs in recent centuries, leaving a legacy that will continue to shape the Orthodox Church and global Christianity for generations to come.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times