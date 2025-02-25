Yerevan receives Baku’s response to proposals for draft peace agreement — Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, February 25. /TASS/. Armenia has received a response from Azerbaijan regarding the draft peace agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan has told TASS.

“We have received Azerbaijan’s response concerning the peace agreement; however, the proposals related to other matters – such as unblocking supply links and establishing a mechanism for mutual control and verification of weapons – remain unanswered,” she stated.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan indicated that Yerevan and Baku had reached an agreement on 15 of the 17 points in the peace agreement. The Armenian authorities submitted their proposals for the remaining two points, to which they received a response from the Azerbaijani side. Yerevan has repeatedly affirmed its readiness to sign the agreement with Baku as soon as possible.

TASS