429 People Still Missing Since 2020 War, Red Cross Says

The office of the Red Cross in Armenia on Monday said that 429 people are still missing since the 2020 Artsakh War.

The organization explained that the number was derived from the number of individual appeals to the International Committee of the Red Cross from family members.

“We continue to work with the concerned authorities to facilitate the process of search and identification to help them provide answers to the respective families,” the Red Cross office in Armenia said.

During 2024, around 1,290 calls and individual visits were received at the Red Cross offices in Yerevan and Goris concerning conflict-related family separation.

“62 families requested our support to clarify the fate and whereabouts of their missing relatives by opening tracing/human remains requests,” the Red Cross office said.

The Red Cross has exchanged 557 verbal, online and written messages with families and relatives of those missing and detained between 2020 and 2023.

“We continued regular visits to individuals detained in relation to the armed conflict, to monitor the conditions of detention and treatment as well as help them maintain contact with their relatives,” the Red Cross office said, explaining that three people were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the organization’s support.

Asbarez