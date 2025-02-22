Jerusalem churches protest over Armenian property grab

Entrance to the 12th century Saint James Armenian Cathedral, Jerusalem – Wiki Image

Christian leaders in Jerusalem have written to the Israeli government urging them to prevent the city’s authorities from seizing property owned by the Armenian Patriarchate – a move which they say threatens the centuries-old presence of Christian institutions throughout the Holy Land.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem have issued the following statement condemning the “Unjust Foreclosure against Armenian Patriarchate” and urging “immediate intervention.” They write:

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.” (Matthew 5:6)

With great concern, we, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, stand in steadfast solidarity with the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem in its pursuit of justice against an unjust foreclosure order issued by the Municipality of Jerusalem. The actions taken against the Arminian Patriarchate, based on an unverified and exorbitant Arnona Tax debt, are legally dubious and morally unacceptable.

It is inconceivable that Christian institutions, whose mission for centuries has been to safeguard faith, serve communities, and preserve the sacred heritage of the Holy Land, should now face the threat of property seizure under Israeli administrative measures that disregard due process. Particularly alarming is the municipality’s attempt to enforce a debt determination without judicial scrutiny, and in defiance of the governmental committee established to negotiate such matters in good faith. This reckless move jeopardizes the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate and sets a perilous precedent that could imperil Christian institutions throughout the Holy Land.

This action undermines the freedom of religion, which is the foundation of all other rights, since through a confiscation of assets, attempts to the right of existence of the Orthodox Armenian Church, depriving it of the necessary economic resources to live and operate and depriving the local Armenian people of the pastoral care of their Church.

“If one member suffers, all suffer together” (1 Corinthians 12:26). The targeting of one Church is an assault on all, and we cannot remain silent while the foundations of our Christian witness in the land of Christ’s ministry are shaken. We call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to immediately intervene, freeze all foreclosure proceedings, and ensure that negotiations resume within the above-mentioned governmental committee in order to reach to an amicable solution regarding this issue in the spirit of justice.

May righteousness prevail, and may the Holy Land remain a beacon of faith for generations to come.

+The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem+

Dr Harry Hagopian, ecumenical consultant, international lawyer and analyst and advisor to the Bishops Conference of England and Wale on the MENA and Gulf regions, commented on X: “This isn’t new, but in the past all three patriarchates were targeted whereas now the Armenian patriarchate is singled out. I ask myself, is this sheer happenstance or more likely connected with the legal tug-of-war over the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem?”

