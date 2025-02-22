Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello Designated State Historic Landmark

State Sen. Bob Archuleta declares the Martyrs Monument a Historic Landmark during an event on Feb. 21

The Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello “is here to stay,” declared California State Senator Bob Archuleta as he announced that the State Historical Resources Commission unanimously voted to officially designate the Monument as a California State Historical Landmark, during a special ceremony Friday at the foot of the monument in Bicknell Park.

Archuleta (D-30) led the effort to designate the monument, which was passed unanimously by the State Historical Resources Commission last week.

Archuletta, who has long served the Montebello area, with his eyes filled with tears, said, “Today is the first step in many…And now, 10 Million people in LA County will know. The Martyrs Monument is a testament that serves us well to remind us all to continue working… for the 100,000 Armenians displaced from their traditional lands in Artsakh in 2023. We’ve not forgotten.”

The event, attended by state and local officials, as well as Armenian community organizations, began with an invocation and prayers by the leaders of the four Armenian denominations. The high school students from the Armenian Mesrobian School were also present.

“The monument has long stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, remembrance, and justice for Armenians. Today is a historic day, as we proudly announce that this monument is officially designated as a California State Historic Landmark,” said the Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez.

“Things don’t happen if leadership is absent. And this monument would not have been designated today if Senator Archuleta hadn’t stood up to make this happen. This monument is not only a structure, but a constant reminder that the events of 1915 must never happen again.” stated Senator Maria Elena Durazo.

“It is our duty to educate, and share this story, and work tirelessly so that all of California’s history is visible, honored, and protected,” she added.

“We are proud, and touched as a community, of the opportunity to be here today on this historic day. As the only Armenian legislator in the caucus, I can tell you that there are a lot of people in Sacramento who don’t have Armenian blood but are Armenians by heart. Because of those people, this designation was made possible today,” the newly-elected Chair of California’s Armenian Legislative Caucus, John Harabedian, emphasized

“As a proud member of the Armenian legislative caucus, I want to thank Senator Bob Archuleta for giving us the opportunity to preserve the largest and oldest monument on the land of Montebello dedicated to the Armenian Genocide. Thank you, Senator, for spearheading this movement,” said Assemblymember Mark Gonzales, whose Assembly district encompasses the city of Montebello.

Religious leaders welcome the monument designation

“The Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument stands as a powerful reminder of our history and the sacrifices made by our ancestors. This designation not only honors their memory but also reinforces the importance of educating future generations about the truths of history.” said Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Board Chair Oshin Harootoonian stated.

“Furthermore, Armenians from all around the United States should follow Montebello’s lead to advocate for the designation of all Armenian Genocide Memorials across the board,” he added.

“In a scene you only see in the movies, a helicopter landing on the grass and out came Governor Ronald Reagan to give his speech with tangible empathy and incredible strength,” said Armen Hovannisian, a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee said in a sentimental tribute.

“Without that generation of giants, this Hushartsan [monument] would not have reached high into the sky. For nearly 60 years, these sacred grounds wouldn’t have been our safe, shared place of collective memory and continuing inspiration,” said Hovannisian.

“This monument stands not just as a testament to the resilience of the Armenian people but as a defiant response to those who sought to erase our history. It reminds us that even in the face of denial and opposition, our community has persevered—building schools, churches, and institutions that have strengthened our identity and ensured that the truth endures for generations to come,” he added.

“This is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world. That evil has unfortunately flourished the last five years as Azerbaijan continues to do with Artsakh what Ottoman Turkey tried to accomplish more than 100 years ago in Western Armenia. The complete annihilation and displacement of the Armenian people on and from their native lands,” Hovannisian said.

“The greater Armenian community of Armenians has used this monument to remember all those who lost their lives during the atrocities in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire,” said Murad Minasian, the son of one of the founders of the Monument.

“Montebello has always been our home, and we have always felt welcome here. Looking back, we were always certain that this monument would become a historical landmark, and today, with the help of Senator Archuleta, it finally is. Mission accomplished because of the unwavering support of Senator Bob Archuleta,” Minasian added.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the Original 18 Founding Members, most of whom are watching us from above,” he said.

He then proceeded to read the names of the founding members as follows: Hagop Abduian, Hrant Agbabian, Krikor Aivazian, Hagop and Marilyn Arshagouni, Vartan Fundukian, Harmik Hacobian, Dr. Richard Hovannisian, Osheen Keshishian, George Mandossian, Hagop Marnjikian, Michael Minasian, Vasken Minasian, Bob Movel, Varoujan Movsesian, Hagop Nazarian, Misak Sevacherian and Jivan Tabibian.

“Recognizing this monument as a historical landmark is a legacy that not only honors the past but educates future generations. This monument is not only that but a classroom without walls. As the principal of Armenian Mesrobian School, I stand here today with our high school students who represent the future of our community, the carriers of our identity, and the guardians of our History. On behalf of the school board, we thank Senator Bob Archuleta for the years of support throughout his tenure.” said Lena Garabedian, the Principal of Armenian Mesrobian School.

Archuletta also recognized twin brothers Nick and Dylan Khatchikian from Mesrobian Armenian School basketball team who last month shattered the California state record by scoring 102 points in a single boys’ varsity basketball game.

Their presence represents the continued omnipresence of Armenian-American youth in their communities and the fact that Genocide remembrance is not reserved for the elderly but is present in all generations.

Constructed in 1968 as a modern sculptural interpretation of traditional Armenian church architecture, the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument honors the memory of the one-and-a-half million victims of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and their descendants.

Today, it stands not only as a symbol of the tragedies that befell the Armenian people but also as a beacon of resilience for over half a million Armenian-Americans residing in California, which is home to the largest Armenian diaspora in the world.

Every year in April, the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument is the site of a solemn commemoration where thousands gather to honor the memory of the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

This April, community leaders, elected officials, and activists will come together to reaffirm their commitment to justice, remembrance, and recognition, ensuring that the voices of those lost continue to resonate through generations in Montebello, now officially recognized as a California State Historical Landmark.

This designation not only cements the monument’s significance in the state’s history but also reinforces the Armenian American community’s enduring fight for justice and recognition.

Asbarez will provide more coverage and perspective in its upcoming editions.

