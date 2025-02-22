Archbishop condemns activist Edgar Ghazaryan’s prosecution

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, has expressed full support for opposition figure Edgar Ghazaryan, who is facing prosecution over his critical remarks about judges.

“An attempt is being made to suppress public activist Edgar Ghazaryan’s free speech,” he said in a video message on Saturday.

The archbishop emphasized that Ghazaryan was actively engaged in public life, delivering his message to the people in various ways.

“They are trying to suppress his freedom of speech, intimidate him and send a message to the public that anyone who dares to fight for the swift removal of the government of evil in the country will face the same fate,” Galstanyan added.

