Swiss Guard Denies Rumors of Papal Funeral Preparations Amid Francis’ Hospitalization

Eliah Cinotti, spokesperson for the Swiss Guard, addressed the claims in a statement to I.Media

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.20.2025).- The Swiss Guard has firmly denied reports that it is making preparations for a papal funeral. Despite ongoing rumors in the media, particularly in Europe, suggesting that rehearsals for funeral rites are taking place within Vatican City, the elite corps charged with protecting the Pope insists that nothing out of the ordinary is happening.

Eliah Cinotti, spokesperson for the Swiss Guard, addressed the claims in a statement to I.Media, saying, “There is no particular alarm within the Swiss Guard. We are continuing our duties as usual and praying for the Pope’s speedy recovery.” His comments come as Francis remains under medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, where he has been hospitalized due to bilateral pneumonia.

Rumors about funeral preparations have gained traction in recent days, fueled by the uncertainty surrounding the Pope’s condition. Vatican insiders, however, have dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that no extraordinary measures have been taken beyond standard protocols. The Swiss Guard, consisting of approximately 130 men, has safeguarded the pontiffs since 1506. Though Pope Francis has been absent from the Vatican since February 14 due to his hospitalization, the guards continue their routine duties, including securing his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae in anticipation of his eventual return.

The Vatican has yet to provide a precise timeline for the Pope’s discharge, but officials have stressed that his health remains stable. The focus remains on the Holy Father’s recovery rather than on any hypothetical preparations for a funeral.

Zenit