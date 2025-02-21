George Aghjayan to serve as ANCA’s national chairman

Politics 15:35 21/02/2025 World

George Aghjayan to serve as ANCA’s national chairman

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has announced that longtime Armenian American activist and grassroots leader George Aghjayan will serve as its new national chairman, continuing the organization’s mission to advance foreign policy priorities of special concern to Armenian and allied Americans. “I am deeply honored to take on this role at such a critical time for the Armenian Nation,” said Aghjayan. “Our work is more vital than ever as we fight to secure justice for Artsakh’s displaced Armenians, hold Azerbaijan accountable for its crimes, and ensure the long-term security and viability of Armenia. The ANCA has always been the most effective voice for Armenian Americans in U.S. policy and politics, and I look forward to working with our local chapters, grassroots advocates, and dedicated leadership team to expand our influence and advance our common cause.” Aghjayan succeeds Raffi Hamparian, who has led the ANCA with dedication and strategic vision. Under his leadership, the ANCA expanded its influence on Capitol Hill and the executive branch and built coalitions with policy advocates throughout the nation’s capital. It mobilized unprecedented grassroots engagement and strengthened bipartisan support for policies safeguarding Armenia and working for justice for Artsakh. Among Hamparian’s many successes has been the unprecedented expansion of ANCA’s youth empowerment programs, both in Washington, DC, and across the country. His leadership has strengthened ANCA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Armenian American leaders, equipping them with the tools and networks to drive meaningful change. Hamparian welcomed Aghjayan’s leadership, stating, “Serving as ANCA’s national chairman has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Our work is not just about policy—it is about the survival and dignity of the Armenian people. George is a lifelong advocate with a deep commitment to our cause, and I know he will lead with purpose, passion, and perseverance.” A lifelong Armenian activist, Aghjayan’s leadership within the ANC of Central Massachusetts has been instrumental in advancing Armenian American advocacy at the local, state, and federal levels. As Chair of the ANC of Central Massachusetts for many years, he worked to expand grassroots engagement, mobilize the community on critical issues, and strengthen relations with elected officials. His commitment to advocacy extended beyond Massachusetts, playing a key role in regional and national efforts as a longtime ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee member. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Aghjayan holds a degree in Actuarial Mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and attained a Fellowship in the Society of Actuaries in 1996. After a successful career in finance and insurance, he retired in 2014 to focus on Armenian historical research and advocacy. Beyond advocacy, Aghjayan has been a delegate to the National Representative Assembly of the Eastern U.S. Armenian Prelacy, a member of Worcester’s Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees, and an organizer of five Armenian genealogy conferences. He hosts Hye Roots: Descendants of Ararat, the first show dedicated to Armenian genealogy, and is a frequent contributor to The Armenian Weekly and Houshamadyan.org, which focus on Armenian historical preservation and diaspora identity. Aghjayan assumes leadership at a decisive moment in Armenian advocacy as the ANCA continues its fight to enforce Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, blocking U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan in response to its ongoing aggression against Armenia and the Artsakh genocide. The organization is also pressing for Magnitsky Act sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and human rights violations, as well as the immediate release of Armenian POWs and political prisoners held in Azerbaijan. Central to the ANCA’s mission is ensuring the safe return of over 150,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians to their homeland, securing robust U.S. humanitarian aid for refugees, and defending the sovereignty and security of Armenia against continued threats. The organization is also working to safeguard vulnerable minority communities in Syria, including Armenians and Christians, from persecution and displacement. As ANCA National Chairman, Aghjayan will work closely with the ANCA National Board, the ANCA Western Region, and Eastern Region leadership, ANCA’s 50+ local chapters across the United States, and over 100,000 ANCA advocates to advance these critical priorities and further strengthen the Armenian American voice in U.S. policy and politics.

Panorama.AM