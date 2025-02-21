Church leaders condemn foreclosure against Armenian Patriarchate, call for urgent intervention

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem have issued a strong condemnation of an unjust foreclosure order against the Armenian Patriarchate, calling on the Israeli government to immediately intervene and halt the municipality’s actions.

In a joint letter, the church leaders expressed deep concern over the decision by the Municipality of Jerusalem to seize property belonging to the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate based on what they describe as an “unverified and exorbitant Arnona Tax debt”.

“Legally Dubious and Morally Unacceptable”

“With great concern, we, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, stand in steadfast solidarity with the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem in its pursuit of justice against an unjust foreclosure order issued by the Municipality of Jerusalem. The actions taken against the Armenian Patriarchate, based on an unverified and exorbitant Arnona Tax debt, are legally dubious and morally unacceptable,” the letter states.

The Christian leaders denounced the move, stressing that Christian institutions in the Holy Land have, for centuries, played a crucial role in safeguarding faith, serving communities, and preserving sacred heritage.

“It is inconceivable that Christian institutions, whose mission for centuries has been to safeguard faith, serve communities, and preserve the sacred heritage of the Holy Land, should now face the threat of property seizure under Israeli administrative measures that disregard due process,” the letter continues.

Threat to Religious Freedom and Christian Presence

The church leaders expressed particular alarm over the municipality’s attempt to enforce the tax debt without judicial scrutiny and in defiance of a governmental committee established to negotiate such disputes.

“This reckless move jeopardizes the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate and sets a perilous precedent that could imperil Christian institutions throughout the Holy Land,” they warned.

The letter further highlights the broader implications of the foreclosure, arguing that the seizure of church property directly threatens the freedom of religion, a fundamental right that underpins all others.

“This action undermines the freedom of religion, which is the foundation of all other rights, since through a confiscation of assets, attempts to the right of existence of the Orthodox Armenian Church, depriving it of the necessary economic resources to live and operate and depriving the local Armenian people of the pastoral care of their Church.”

A Call for Immediate Government Action

Emphasizing the collective nature of the Christian presence in Jerusalem, the church leaders invoked a passage from 1 Corinthians 12:26:

“If one member suffers, all suffer together.”

They framed the targeting of the Armenian Patriarchate as an assault on all Christian institutions in the Holy Land and called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to intervene immediately.

“We call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to immediately intervene, freeze all foreclosure proceedings, and ensure that negotiations resume within the above-mentioned governmental committee in order to reach an amicable solution regarding this issue in the spirit of justice.”

A Plea for Justice and Preservation of Faith

The letter concludes with a plea for righteousness to prevail, urging that the Holy Land remains a beacon of faith for future generations.

“May righteousness prevail, and may the Holy Land remain a beacon of faith for generations to come.”

This latest escalation of tensions between the Christian community and Israeli authorities has raised fears of further pressures on religious institutions in the region. Church leaders and international organizations are now closely monitoring the situation, as calls for justice grow louder.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times