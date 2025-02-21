9 Encouraging Trends for Global Christianity in 2025

When we expand our vision, we can see several trends in global Christianity in 2025 that give us good news about the kingdom of God.

Aaron Earls

(ZENIT News – Life Way Research / USA, 02.20.2025).- The perspective and vantage point of most Christians is limited. We can often only see how God is moving and working in our local congregations and among those around us. Depending on the circumstances, that can be discouraging.

When we expand our vision globally with the 2025 report from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, we can see several trends that give us good news about the kingdom of God. Many of these continue encouraging trends from 2024.

Christianity is growing

Regardless of what you may expect, Christianity continues to grow around the world. Currently, there are more than 2.64 billion Christians. Christianity crossed the 2 billion mark this century but will top 3 billion before 2050. The world’s population, at just over 8 billion, has a 0.88% annual growth rate, but Christianity is growing at a rate of 0.98%. Around one-third of the world’s population is Christian.

Nones have plateaued globally

In many contexts, it may seem as if people are fleeing religion, but that’s probably no longer the case in the U.S. and is certainly not the case globally. From 1900 to 1970, the worldwide population of the religiously unaffiliated jumped from 3 million to more than 700 million. Since that time, however, growth has slowed dramatically. Today, around 906 million individuals aren’t part of a religion, a number currently growing by 0.19% annually. Projections indicate they will soon start declining, falling to 867 million by 2050.

Atheism is declining

While the numbers of religiously unaffiliated people have continued to grow slowly, global atheism peaked with bell bottoms and disco. In 1970, there were more than 161 million atheists, but that number fell to 137 million in 2000. A brief period of growth in the early 21st century brought the global atheist population up to almost 147 million in 2020. Today, however, that number has dwindled to 145 million, falling 0.2% annually. By 2050, atheism is projected to drop to 133 million.

Evangelicals are among the fastest-growing Christian groups

Every group within Christianity is growing, but evangelicals are one of the fastest-growing. Currently, 420 million evangelicals are growing at a 1.47% annual rate. Since 2000, evangelicalism has increased by 150 million. In the next 25 years, the number is projected to jump by 200 million to reach almost 621 million by 2050.

Pentecostal/charismatic Christianity also continues to grow. While it is currently growing at a 1.25% annual rate, projections have its numbers exploding in coming decades. In 1900, fewer than 1 million identified as Pentecostal Christians. By 2050, that number will top 1 billion.

Christianity is exploding in Africa and Asia

Persecution is often severe in many areas in the Global South, but Christianity is growing in every region. Currently, 2 in 3 Christians live in the Global South. The faith is even increasing in the Middle East.

Right now, more than 750 million Christians call Africa home, and this number is growing at a 2.59% annual rate. Almost as many Christians live in Africa as in Europe, Russia, and North America combined (823 million). Asia has 416 million Christians, a number that is growing 1.6% each year. By 2050, Africa will be home to more than 1.2 billion Christians, and almost 600 million will live in Asia.

Ministers and missionaries continue to be called and sent

The number of national workers or citizens who serve the Christian mission in their context has reached almost 13.6 million people. That number has been growing 0.91% annually. The total number is expected to reach 17 million by 2050.

Missionaries, those who serve in a country foreign to them, are growing by 1.15% and reached 450,000 in 2025. Around 600,000 are projected to be serving by 2050.

Martyrdom has fallen

While persecution remains a significant issue for Christians in many areas, the number of believers who are killed for their faith over a 10-year period has declined. In 1970, there were more than 3.7 million Christian martyrs over 10 years. That dropped to 1.6 million in 2000 and is now down to 900,000. Projections do, however, see that number increasing slightly by 2050 to around 1 million.

More languages have New Testament translations

In 1900, just 228 groups had the New Testament in their language. Today, with a 2.07% annual rate of growth, around 2,500 languages have the New Testament. With a continued focus on language efforts, missions work, and technological advances, around 4,400 languages will have copies of the New Testament by 2050.

The percentage of people without gospel access is declining

In 1900, more than half of the world’s population (54.3%) had no gospel access. Due to the work of missionaries of the past and present, that percentage has fallen to 27% and is currently dropping at an annual rate of -0.45%.

Article originally published by Life Way Research.

