Protecting Our Armenian Community: Why Glendale’s Speed Safety Cameras Matter

BY JOSEPH KASKANIAN

Glendale’s streets have become increasingly dangerous, with reckless speeding threatening the safety of our families, children, and elderly. From school zones to busy intersections like Glenoaks Blvd and Western Avenue—where 59 collisions have occurred—residents face unnecessary risks every day. As a long-time advocate for the Armenian American community and current Glendale City Commissioner, I’ve witnessed our community’s significant contributions to Glendale’s growth and development. Ensuring the safety of our streets is not just shout enforcement–it’s about protecting the very foundation of our community’s well-being. Our commitment to civic engagement extends to supporting important public safety initiatives, including the innovative speed safety camera pilot program championed by our very own Congresswoman Laura Friedman, whose leadership continues to address the pressing needs of our city as she now represents us in Congress.

Congresswoman Friedman’s leadership in authoring AB 645 reflects a clear recognition of our community’s needs, particularly in ensuring the safety of Glendale’s families and residents. As she takes on her new role in Congress, this program serves as a crucial step toward addressing longstanding safety concerns on our streets while also supporting Glendale’s economic and social well-being.

As I walk through our neighborhood with my nine-month-old son, I’ve observed a troubling trend: our streets, especially Glenoaks Blvd, have become increasingly dangerous with speeding vehicles. The intersection of Glenoaks Blvd and Western Avenue has had a total of 59 collisions over time, making it one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. Many of our residents, from our elderly who frequent our churches and community centers, to our youth attending schools, face these hazards daily.

This is why Glendale’s selection as one of six California cities to pilot this groundbreaking program is particularly significant for our Armenian-American community. As someone who has worked extensively with the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, I understand the importance of advocating for initiatives that protect our community’s interests. We can look to San Francisco’s leadership as they recently became the first city to implement their program with Verra Mobility, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to partnering with local advocacy organizations and minority-owned businesses.

Our Armenian community has deep roots in Glendale. Many of our families chose this city as their home after leaving their homeland, building successful businesses, establishing cultural institutions, and creating a strong support network. The safety of our streets directly impacts our ability to maintain and grow these vital connections. The legislation ensures that as we implement these safety measures, our city’s businesses have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from this program.

The speed safety cameras will be placed at nine key locations throughout Glendale, carefully selected to serve all communities equitably. This is particularly important for areas with high concentrations of Armenian businesses, schools, and cultural centers, where pedestrian traffic is constant. Our community centers, which host everything from dance classes to cultural events, need safe surroundings for our children and elderly.

The Glendale Police Department has been an excellent partner to our Armenian community, but they cannot be everywhere at once. These speed safety cameras will provide continuous monitoring, especially in areas where our community members frequently gather. The program includes reasonable fines, ranging from $50 to $500, designed to encourage safer driving habits rather than punish them.

The implementation timeline, stretching from mind-2024 to late 2025, includes extensive community input. I encourage our Armenian community and business members to participate in this process, ensuring our voices are heard when determining camera locations and implementation strategies. This engagement opportunity allows us to shape how this program serves our community.

Every time I walk our streets with my son, I’m reminded that each speeding car represents a potential tragedy waiting to happen. This isn’t just about enforcing traffic laws – it’s about protecting lives and preventing heartbreak. For our elderly who regularly visit our Armenian churches and community center, for our children attending schools and youth programs, and for all our community members who have made Glendale their home, this program could mean the difference between life and death.

The time for action is now. Every day we wait is another day we put our people at risk. Let’s embrace this opportunity to make our streets safer for everyone – for the grandmother walking to church, for the children heading to school, for the families visiting our community centers. Together, we can ensure that Glendale remains not just a cultural heart for Armenian-Americans, but a safe haven where we can continue to thrive for generations to come.

Asbarez