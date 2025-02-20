Politician calls foreign diplomats’ attention to Ruben Vardanyan’s message

Mane Tandilyan, co-founder of the Country of Living party, has sent letters to foreign ambassadors accredited to Armenia, drawing their attention to businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s message.

Vardanyan revealed that he launched a hunger strike to protest against his ongoing sham trial in Baku.

“I have decided to protest by declaring a hunger strike against the judicial farce being carried out against me,” he said in a statement shared by his family on Wednesday. “This is my response to the blatant violations of Azerbaijani procedural law and international law. What is happening in the courtroom cannot be called a trial – this is a political show, in which my right to a fair hearing is being deliberately disregarded.”

“The international community has both the ability and the obligation to take urgent action to secure the immediate release of Armenians detained in Baku,” Tandilyan wrote on Facebook.

“In this context, silence is just as condemnable as the crime itself,” she added.

Panorama.AM