Jerusalem Patriarch Appeals to Netanyahu

The Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian on Thursday sent a letter of appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel calling for his intervention to stop the threat of foreclosure on the Armenian Patriarchate property.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced on Wednesday that the Patriarchate’s historic properties were under imminent threat of foreclosure by municipal officials for allegedly failing to pay taxes since 1994, a claim church officials vehemently deny.

Archbishop Manougian reportedly implored Netanyahu to intervene in the matter, ahead of a scheduled court hearing on Monday, according to the Patriarchate’s Chancellor Very Reverent Aghan Gogchyan. The official said that the Patriarchate called for reconvening of a meeting of the government committee, which was founded by Netanyahu himself and “find a solution for the issue.”

“If the court rejects the Patriarchate’s appeal on February 24, 2025, the Municipality will seize and auction Armenian Church properties it has owned for centuries,” Gogchyan said in a statement.

Religious leaders of other denominations in Jerusalem issued a joint statement on Thursday expressing their solidarity with the Armenian Patriarchate in what they said the “pursuit of justice against an unjust foreclosure order issued by the Municipality of Jerusalem,” and condemned the threats to foreclose on the Patriarchate’s properties.

“The actions taken against the Arminian Patriarchate, based on an unverified and exorbitant Arnona Tax debt, are legally dubious and morally unacceptable,” the signatories said.

“It is inconceivable that Christian institutions, whose mission for centuries has been to safeguard faith, serve communities, and preserve the sacred heritage of the Holy Land, should now face the threat of property seizure under Israeli administrative measures that disregard due process. Particularly alarming is the municipality’s attempt to enforce a debt determination without judicial scrutiny, and in defiance of the governmental committee established to negotiate such matters in good faith. This reckless move jeopardizes the Orthodox Armenian Patriarchate and sets a perilous precedent that could imperil Christian institutions throughout the Holy Land,” the statement said.

They noted that this action “undermines the freedom of religion, which is the foundation of all other rights, since through a confiscation of assets, attempts to the right of existence of the Orthodox Armenian Church, depriving it of the necessary economic resources to live and operate and depriving the local Armenian people of the pastoral care of their Church.”

“The targeting of one Church is an assault on all, and we cannot remain silent while the foundations of our Christian witness in the land of Christ’s ministry are shaken. We call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to immediately intervene, freeze all foreclosure proceedings, and ensure that negotiations resume within the above-mentioned governmental committee in order to reach to an amicable solution regarding this issue in the spirit of justice,” the statement read.

Asbarez