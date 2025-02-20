Gyumri to hold municipal elections on March 30

At a meeting on Thursday, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) set March 30 as the date for early municipal elections in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

The parties and alliances running in the elections can submit their registration applications to the CEC from February 21 to March 5. Election campaigning will be permitted from March 15 to March 28.

Private broadcasters must announce their paid airtime rates by February 25. Banks are required to report campaign fund transactions every three working days starting March 13, with all transactions suspended on March 30.

The parties must submit declarations of income and assets to the CEC by March 15, which will be published within three days.

The Public TV Company will host live pre-election debates between candidates. The format and rules of the debates will be determined by the broadcaster.

