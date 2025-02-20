Archbishop rejects Pashinyan’s call for change of constitution

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement calling for change of Armenia’s constitution as an attempt to justify his policy failures.

“The adoption of a new constitution through a national referendum is essential,” Pashinyan stated during a televised address on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon, where he had visited to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Artsakh movement, Galstanyan claimed that Pashinyan’s push for the adoption of a new constitution was dictated by foreign influence.

“Naturally, there is no question of changing the constitution; the real issue is replacing him,” the archbishop said.

“The constitution can, in principle, always be subject to amendments, but the priority is his ouster at this point. This is an existential struggle, not a legal or constitutional debate. We can always discuss, examine, and adjust the constitution as necessary, but he is the one who has failed in all areas. Now, he is trying to reshape everything to justify his failures.

“He is the root cause of failure, lies, deception, the erosion of the constitution and the annulment of its provisions. The loss of Artsakh is part of it,” Galstanyan stated.

Panorama.AM