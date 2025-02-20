Archbishop of America attends Leadership 100 to support Orthodox faith and Hellenism

Yesterday, Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the Executive and Board of Trustees meetings at the 34th Annual Leadership 100 Conference which is currently taking place in Orlando, Florida.

Beginning today, Thursday, presentations will be offered to the attendees including those from Eva Konstantakos, National Y2AM Director for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; Col. Matthew Bogdanos, Chief, Antiquities Trafficking Unit for the New York District Attorney’s Office, and a retired colonel in the United States Marine Corp; and Nick Katsoris, Founder, President and Executive Director of The Loukoumi Make a Difference Foundation. Additional presentations will take place on Friday and Saturday.

The mission of Leadership 100 is to advance the Orthodox Faith and the life-giving legacy of Hellenism in America, through the support of the National Ministries of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Orthodox Times