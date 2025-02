Sputnik Armenia editor dies at 61

Sputnik Armenia editor Ruben Gyulmisaryan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.

His colleagues described him as “a true professional, a talented journalist known for the sharpness of his pen and an intellectual with a unique and subtle sense of humor.

“The Sputnik Armenia staff extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the editorial staff said.

Panorama.AM