Ruben Mkhitaryan: Gyumri’s historic hair salon should become key tourist attraction

Producer Ruben Mkhitaryan, who is running in the upcoming mayoral elections in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, has visited the city’s historic 85-year-old hair salon.

In a social media video on Wednesday, he shared a story about its legendary barber, Rudik, better known by his nickname “Meymun”.

“This hair salon should become an integral part of Gyumri’s tourism scene – a must-visit destination. It would provide hairdressers with a clear idea of how many customers to expect from the beginning of the week. More customers mean more income and financial growth is something the city really needs,” Mkhitaryan stated.

