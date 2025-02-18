Statement by Three Armenian National Political Parties

On the evening of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, representatives from the leaderships of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party (SDHP), Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) of Western America held a two-hour meeting at the ARF headquarters in Glendale. During the meeting, they discussed the current situation and challenges facing Armenia and the people of Artsakh, as well as the national challenges confronting the Armenian community in Western USA, particularly the youth here, alongside local issues impacting the Armenian community.

The SDHP representatives included Mehran Khatchadorian (Chairman), Ruben Mughalian, and Krikor Moloyan; the ARF representatives included Garo Madenlian (Chairman), Daron Der-Khachadourian, and Armen Hovannissian; and the ADL representatives included Tamar Poladian-Peron (Chairwoman), Garo Kuplelian, and Kevork Krikorian.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the recognition and reparations of the Armenian Genocide, which must continue with increased momentum, without hesitation or retreat. Additionally, emphasis was placed on securing the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to return to their homeland, the release of the Artsakh leadership and other political prisoners held in Baku, and, despite the challenges we face, standing firm in the defense of our independent homeland with all our strength and focused effort.

As the genocidal policies of Turkey and its partner Azerbaijan continue to be present today, during the meeting, it was decided to revitalize, with united efforts, the communal structure for the commemoration of the April Genocide Remembrance (AGC-UACLA) in the tradition established in previous years, and to participate actively in the upcoming April memorials. Moreover, the three parties will collaborate in a coordinated effort to promote other national and community initiatives.

It is clear that the Armenian nation and homeland are in a dangerous situation, and once again, we find ourselves amid challenges and geopolitical turmoil. Therefore, our call is for everyone to unite around our national organizations, to remain steadfast in our national demands, values, and rights, and to contribute to the security and well-being of the nation. This is the cry of our countless and revered martyrs.

SDHP Western USA Executive Committee

ARF Western USA Central Committee

ADLP Western USA Regional Committee

February 16, 2025

Asbarez