How is the Pope’s health? These are the latest reports

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.17.2025).- Pope Francis has been receiving medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since Friday, February 14, after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection. His hospitalization has led to the cancellation of all his public appointments for the second weekend of February, as doctors have advised him to prioritize rest for a full recovery.

The Pope’s recent health struggles had been noticeable in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization, with visible swelling and increasing reliance on his aides to read his speeches. Concerns grew as he appeared weaker during public events, fueling speculation about his condition.

Italian infectious disease expert Massimo Andreoni, speaking to the media, shed light on the challenges faced by elderly patients with underlying health conditions when dealing with respiratory infections. He explained that for individuals like Pope Francis—who has a history of respiratory issues—such infections can lead to severe complications, including heart or lung strain and metabolic imbalances.

“The flu or any respiratory infection in a frail patient can have a prolonged and more severe course, sometimes triggering complications beyond the infection itself,” Andreoni stated. “It is often not the acute infection that poses the greatest risk, but rather the worsening of existing conditions.”

Reports indicated that the Pope experienced difficulty breathing. Some speculated that he may have been receiving cortisone treatment, a common approach for reducing inflammation in respiratory conditions.

By Saturday evening, February 15, the Vatican’s press office provided a reassuring update, stating that Pope Francis had rested well, was free of fever, and had shown some improvement in key medical indicators. However, tests confirmed the presence of a respiratory infection, prompting doctors to adjust his treatment based on further microbiological analysis.

The Pope was able to receive the Eucharist and spent his day alternating between prayer, reading, and rest. Medical staff continued to emphasize the need for complete rest, leading to the decision that he would not deliver the traditional Sunday Angelus address on February 16.

As messages of support poured in from around the world, the Pope expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes.

The Vatican provided another update on Sunday, February 16, stating that the Pope’s condition remained stable and that he had slept well the previous night. He followed the day’s Mass on television and again received the Eucharist from his hospital room. The rest of his day was spent alternating between reading and resting, adhering to doctors’ orders.

Despite his hospitalization, Pope Francis remained engaged with the faithful. That same Sunday, he posted a message on X (formerly Twitter): “I thank you for the affection, prayers, and closeness with which you are accompanying me these days.”

In his absence, the Angelus message was read at St. Peter’s Basilica, where he once again acknowledged the dedication of healthcare workers and asked for continued prayers, both for his recovery and for those tirelessly caring for the sick.

Update on Pope Francis’ health status, 17 February 2025

The results of tests carried out today and in recent days have shown a polymicrobial infection of the Pope’s respiratory tract, which has led to a further change in therapy.

All clinical tests performed to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization.

Although it was initially announced that the Pope would be in the hospital only from Friday to Monday, it has not been confirmed to us that he will be discharged. Official communications indicate that Pope Francis will remain hospitalized for a longer period of time. It has been confirmed that the general audience on Wednesday, February 19 is cancelled.

