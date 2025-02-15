Armenia and Azerbaijan Hold More Border Delimitation Talks

Representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan held another round of border delimitation talks on Friday, according to Armenian government press sources.

Deputy prime ministers of the two countries, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev, who head the border delimitation commission spoke over video conference.

“During the meeting, the Parties discussed the draft guidelines required for the entire range of delimitation works, as well as exchanged views on issues related to the organization of the next in-person meeting of the Commissions,” a joint statement from the commission said. “The parties agreed to set the date and location of the next meeting through working channels.”

During a similar meeting last month, the sides reported more progress on delimiting the border.

A statement issued by Armenia’s foreign ministry following the meeting last month said that the sides had agreed to start delimiting the border from its northernmost section: “from the point of intersection of the borders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and then in the southern direction, from north to south,” towards Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s borders with Iran.

The January statement did not clarify which maps or other legal documents will be used by Baku and Yerevan in the delimitation process. The Armenian statement said in this regard that the parties “discussed draft guidelines on the procedure for carrying out the delimitation work.”

Asbarez