Homenetmen Ararat Chapter to Host Book Talk with Authors Houri Berberian and Talinn Grigor

“The Armenian Woman, Minoritarian Agency, and the Making of Iranian Modernity, 1860–1979” book cover

On International Women’s Day, hear Houri Berberian and Talinn Grigor discuss and read from their book, “The Armenian Woman, Minoritarian Agency, and the Making of Iranian Modernity, 1860–1979,” as we celebrate the legacy of Irano-Armenian women. The book talk and signing event will be held on March 8 at 3:30 p.m., at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat, located at 3347 S. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

In this pioneering book, to be released on March 4 by Stanford University Press, Berberian and Grigor offer the first history of Armenian women in modern Iran.

Foregrounding the work of Armenian women’s organizations, the authors trace minoritarian politics and the shifting relationships among doubly minoritized Armenian female subjects, Iran’s central nodes of power, and the Irano-Armenian patriarchal institutions of church and political parties. Engaging broader considerations around modernization, nationalism, and feminism, this book makes a conceptually rich contribution to how we think about the history of women and minoritized peoples.

Berberian and Grigor read archival, textual, visual, and oral history sources together and against one another to challenge conventional notions of “the archive” and transform silences and absences into audible and visual presences. Understanding minoritarian politics as formulated by women through their various forms of public and intellectual activisms, this book provides a groundbreaking intervention in Iran’s history of modernization, Armenian diasporic history, and Iranian and Armenian feminist historiography.

Houri Berberian is Professor of History, Meghrouni Family Presidential Chair in Armenian Studies, and Director of the Center for Armenian Studies at the University of California, Irvine.

Talinn Grigor is Professor of Art and Architectural History at the University of California, Davis.

“A richly documented, vigorously narrated account of the processes through which Armenian women attained agency and played a role in shaping modernity, both in Iran and along the trans-imperial pathways of the Armenian diaspora, engaging communities in Tsarist Russia, Ottoman Turkey, and the British Empire,” said Khachig Tölölyan, Professor at Wesleyan University.

“This beautifully conceived and groundbreaking history of modern Armenian women fills a gaping lacuna in studies of Armenians in Iran and the Middle East. Working with a vast array of sources, the authors give texture to the multifaceted experiences of Armenian women and a critical re-reading of portrayals of Armenians,” said Firoozeh Kashani-Sabet, Professor at University of Pennsylvania.

Event highlights will include:

Author Discussion: Hear from Houri Berberian and Talinn Grigor as they discuss and read from their book;

Q&A Session: Discuss the book’s themes and the broader historical context of Armenian women and Iranian society with the authors;

Book Signing: Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of “The Armenian Woman” and have it signed by the authors.

This event promises to be a compelling conversation on the history of Irano-Armenian women’s organizations and the Irano-Armenian community. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with two leading scholars on a critical aspect of Armenian women’s history.

This event is organized by Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Alumni and co-sponsored by Abril Bookstore, Armenian Education Benevolent Union, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, and Armenian Relief Society.

