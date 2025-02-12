One can wait years for EU accession, Armenia is reaping benefits from EAEU now — Kremlin

Today, the Armenian parliament adopted in the first reading a bill on the beginning of the process of the country’s accession to the European Union

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Some countries have spent decades waiting to join the European Union (EU), while Armenia is currently reaping significant benefits from its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“We are aware of the experiences of various countries that have been placed in long queues for EU membership, sometimes waiting for decades. Meanwhile, we acknowledge that Armenia continues to enjoy the advantages of its EAEU membership and the processes of Eurasian economic integration. These benefits are quite evident,” the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

TASS