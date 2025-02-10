İngiltere Kilisesi glütensiz gofret ve alkolsüz şarap çağrısını reddetti

PanARMENIAN.Net – As part of the Armenia-Romania intergovernmental program, Romania has allocated eight scholarship seats for Armenian students for the 2025-2026 academic year. These scholarships cover studies for bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Romanian universities. Additionally, several short-term training programs for professional development will also be available.

The selection process is conducted through an open competition.

During a meeting with Romanian Ambassador Cornel Ionescu, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, Arthur Martirosyan, expressed gratitude to the Romanian side for renewing the scholarship program. He emphasized that improving the quality of education remains a top priority for the Armenian government.

Discussions also covered the implementation of the Agreement on Educational Cooperation between the Armenian and Romanian Ministries of Education, signed in July 2024. The meeting particularly focused on organizing studies within the framework of the intergovernmental scholarship program.

Arthur Martirosyan highlighted that Armenia is undergoing significant educational reforms aimed at ensuring access to high-quality education, including higher education. These efforts also support opportunities for Armenian students to develop their skills abroad, gain international experience, and contribute to Armenia’s social and economic development.

Ambassador Ionescu stressed the importance of continued cooperation between Armenia and Romania, particularly in education, which, according to him, strengthens bilateral ties.

The meeting also addressed joint initiatives in education, science, culture, and sports, as well as potential collaboration within the 2025 Francophonie Month.

