Valda Salmiņa: ‘I Lived with Narekatsi’s Texts for 15 Years’

by Artsvi Bakhchinyan

YEREVAN-RIGA — Latvian translator Valda Salmiņa (born in 1962) earned a bachelor’s degree in philology with a specialization in German Philology from the University of Latvia and studied Armenian Philology at Yerevan State University. She also studied at Hagen University in Germany, obtaining a master’s degree. Currently, she works as a German language teacher at the Riga School of Design and Art. She translates Armenian literature in Latvian. In 2018, she was nominated for the 2017 Latvian Literature Annual Award in the category of Best Foreign Literature Translation into Latvian for her translation of Grigor Narekatsi’s The Book of Lamentations from Classical Armenian. For her contribution to promoting Armenian cultural heritage in the Baltic States through the translation of The Book of Lamentations, Salmiņa was awarded the Grigor Narekatsi Memorial Medal by Armenia.

Needless to say, Valda answered my written questions in Armenian…

Dear Valda, in the Baltic republics, Armenology appears to be the most developed in Latvia. How would you characterize Latvian Armenology in the past and today?

We cannot really speak of systematic Armenology research in Latvia. Over the past 20 years, we have carried out several successful initiatives in collaboration with the Latvian Language Institute and the University of Latvia. I have developed proposals for the correct pronunciation of Armenian proper names in Latvian. After completing my doctoral studies, I participated in several conferences both in Latvia and abroad, presenting topics such as the translation of Grigor Narekatsi and onomastics, including Armenian ergonyms in Latvia’s urban environment. In recent years, in cooperation with the Embassy of Armenia, particularly the former Ambassador to the Baltic States Tigran Mkrtchyan, international Narekatsi Readings have been organized at the University of Latvia in Riga.

In November of 2023, a conference dedicated to Nerses Shnorhali, organized at the initiative of Bishop Vardan Navasardyan, brought together luminaries such as Levon Boghos Zekiyan, Claude Mutafian, and Abraham Terian. Reports were delivered by art scholar and Vice President of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Ojārs Spārītis, church history professor Andris Priede, and religion scholar Prof. Elizabethe Taivane, who has Armenian roots. She has been traveling around Armenia for several years, collecting materials on the manifestations of the people’s religiosity. Prof. Taivane has managed to unite scholars working on a collection of articles titled Armenia through the Eyes of Latvians, which will be published by the University of Latvia Press.

Today, we have two Armenian translators who translate Latvian writers from the original. How is Armenian literature presented in Latvian?

I am very pleased that Naira Khachatryan and Gohar Aslanyan have formed a creative team of translators, collaborating on various translation projects with great success. Our Latvian Literature Platform, which supports and advocates for translators of Latvian literature, organizes annual workshops in Jurmala and deserves much praise.

Relatively little has been translated from Armenian into Latvian. During the Soviet era, Armenian texts were usually translated from Russian. For instance, Hrant Matevosyan’s short story collection Trees, published under the title Mother Goes to Marry Her Son, is available in a wonderful translation by Anna Ozola-Sakse (1899–1996). This edition was published in 1985 and includes the now-famous story The Buffalo, which was staged in Yerevan by Narine Grigoryan. Today, the practice of translating from an intermediary language is no longer preferred, and we strive to translate works directly from the original. The first direct translations from Armenian were done by the experienced translator Silvija Ķuze (1921–1984), who learned Armenian by herself and even began compiling an Armenian-Latvian dictionary. Her translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s Gikor was published during the Soviet years.

Armenian poetry has also been translated by Māris Čaklais. The selection of poems by Paruyr Sevak, translated based on a line-by-line translation by Alexander Topchyan, is particularly valuable.

When I returned from Armenia in 1989, I began publishing my translations, which appeared in various periodicals. If I recall correctly, together with you, Artsvi, we created a list of Armenian literature works translated into Latvian, available online. This list now needs updating. Few works have been published as standalone books. Among them are my translations of The Book of Lamentation by Grigor Narekatsi, Fairy Tales by Hovhannes Tumanyan, and the short story collection The Cat of Jesus by modern writer Grig.

Finding a publisher for translations is challenging, as the competition for funding is high. Currently, we have submitted applications for the translation of at least two works, and we hope that at least one will receive funding.

You have translated the greatest and most difficult Armenian poet of all time, Grigor Narekatsi, into Latvian. I assume that it was extremely difficult, but also inspiring.

I have lived with Narekatsi’s texts for about 15 years. At the request of my colleagues, I published separate chapters. The process was challenging both in terms of language and content, but the outcome was rewarding. People were thrilled to read and listen to these texts, and they shared their delight with me. Thanks to Narekatsi’s translation, I was able to establish connections with prominent Narekatsi researchers and translators such as Levon Boghos Zekiyan, Jean-Pierre Mahé, and others, who provided me with valuable additional literature. I even participated in two AEIA (International Association of Armenian Studies) conferences with the support of its members.

Let’s talk about a topic that may not be pleasant, but is worth addressing. You studied in Armenia during the Soviet era, when society was closed here. The late Marytė Kontrimaitė, a Lithuanian translator of Armenian literature, recalled that it was difficult for a young Baltic girl to live in Yerevan at that time. I assume your experience must have been hard too.

I don’t want to go into more detail on this subject here. I can imagine what you’re thinking. There were certainly difficult situations that put my safety in question. But I was very young and did not fully comprehend the risks. There were times when I cried to my parents, saying I would not return to Armenia. But my parents were firm: I had to finish my university studies.

However, what positive memories do you have, and what did Armenia give you, besides the profession of an Armenologist?

Living in Yerevan was interesting, but financially challenging because I was far from home. I loved the mountains, the nature, the vibrant colors, and especially the view of Mount Ararat. It was also difficult for me since I had just started learning the language. I was unable to establish lasting friendships with my classmates because I only joined them in my second year, by which point everyone had already formed close bonds. However, I had wonderful teachers, who took great care of me with genuine warmth and selflessness. Linguists Lusik Maksudyan and her daughter Mariam Kirakosyan worked separately with me in the spring of 1983, when I first came to Armenia. Lusik Maksudyan also helped me when I had to defend my diploma thesis. My teacher Arshaluys Papazyan was a classmate of one of our poets in Petersburg, and through him, we got acquainted. I had just learned the Armenian alphabet in Riga. We studied together at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences, where he was working at that time. We would read Koryun’s The Life of Mashtots in contemporary Armenian and analyze the verb forms. I had to prepare thoroughly for each lesson, about six hours, so that I could read the text properly. Later, I always consulted Arshaluys whenever I was preparing any report; her knowledge always amazed me and was trustworthy.

I also want to emphasize that I appreciated the Eastern calmness in the approach to life. I liked that people were not in a rush. I would watch how the elderly, holding their prayer beads, would walk in the parks. We, northerners, are always in a hurry, under stress.

Now, it seems that Yerevan has become a commercial city, at least the center…

What are your plans for this year?

I hope to secure funding for the translation of a work by a contemporary Armenian author. However, the selection of works for translation is usually done by the publishers, not by me.

I would also like to find an institution in Latvia that would be willing to publish the famous poet Rainis’s article The Most Unfortunate Nation about Armenians, with corrected Armenian names and data. The article contains many inaccuracies, as they were taken from the Russian manuscript. This article, which addresses the fate, history, and literature of the Armenians, was written in the Slobodsk exile, where Rainis met the Armenian intellectual Ashot Khumaryan, and together they conceived the idea of writing notes about Armenia. This article can be found in Armenian in the collection of Rainis’ works published in Yerevan in 1959.

I received funding from the Ministry of Culture of Armenia to translate Hovik Afyan’s book, The Red. I am happy to be able to practice Armenian.

Additionally, I would love to work on a project with Armenian partners, perhaps within the framework of the Creative Europe program…

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator