Naghash Ensemble to Tour US on 10th Anniversary

Celebrating ten years of international touring, as well as the release of their new album “Songs of Wisdom,” Armenia’s internationally acclaimed Naghash Ensemble will embark on a North American tour in March, performing in eight cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Based in Yerevan and led by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, the ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Featuring three exceptional female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano, their performances bring new life to the sacred texts of medieval Armenian mystic poets Mkrtich Naghash and Kostandin Erznkatsi. Drawing from this rich literary tradition, the new music from their upcoming album will be at the heart of their North American tour.

The stops will be:

March 14, Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

March 15, Berklee Performing Arts Center, Boston

March 16, Longwood Gardens, Philadelphia

March 19, The Local, Saugerties, NY

March 21, Strathmore Theater, North Bethesda, MD

March 25, SF Jazz, San Francisco, CA

March 27, Green Music Center, Sonoma, CA

March 29, Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, Canada

The Naghash Ensemble’s music is both ancient and modern, an amalgam of sacred tradition and contemporary innovation that draws deep from Armenia’s storied past while pushing forward into new uncharted terrain. Written by Hodian, the ensemble’s latest album expands on a project that began nearly two decades ago with a serendipitous encounter at Garni temple. Hodian heard soprano Hasmik Baghdasaryan’s ethereal voice reverberating through the ancient ruins, which he recalls as “the most beautiful sound I’ve ever heard.” His determination to use her voice in a new way would lead to the creation of a musical language that deftly marries Armenian folk traditions, classical music, and the minimalism of contemporary Western composition. The result is music that feels timeless — suffused with the soul-stirring spirituality of Armenian liturgical music but framed by a sense of modernity.

At the heart of the Naghash Ensemble’s appeal is the unique combination of instrumentation and vocal prowess. The ensemble’s three extraordinary female vocalists — Hasmik Baghdasaryan, Tatevik Movsesyan, and Shahane Zalyan — alongside some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol and piano, create a mesmerizing atmosphere that feels at once rooted in the past and strikingly fresh.

In Hodian’s compositions, ancient Armenian sacred texts, such as the evocative poems of exiled medieval priest Mkrtich Naghash, are woven into a fabric of sound that draws on a diverse set of influences. As Armenia’s most celebrated composer, Tigran Mansurian, aptly put it, the music of the Naghash Ensemble is “the sound of ancient Armenia reinvented for the 21st century.”

“ Songs of Wisdom” draws inspiration from another Armenian medieval poet, Kostandin Erznkatsi, whose writings, filled with admonitions and sorrow, pushed Hodian to explore new musical terrain. These new compositions are more rhythmic, intense, and emotionally charged but retain the haunting melancholy that defines so much of Armenian sacred and folk music. This shift in style comes not only from the text but from a decade of creative evolution, during which the ensemble has honed its distinctive voice on stages across Europe and the world.

Members of the Naghash Ensemble

The Naghash Ensemble members are Hasmik Baghdasaryan (soprano), Tatevik Movsesyan (soprano), Shahane Zalyan (alto), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol), John Hodian (piano/composer).

To find out more, visit www.naghashensemble.

