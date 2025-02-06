‘Monsieur Aznavour’ Biopic Receives Four César Nominations

PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Charles Aznavour biopic, “Monsieur Aznavour,” has received four César Award nominations, it was announced this week. Those are for Best Actor Tahar Rahim; Best Costumes: Isabelle Mathieu; Best Decorations: Stéphane Rozenbaum and Best Visual Effects: Stéphane Dittoo.

The award ceremony will take place on February 28.

The César Award is the national film award of France. First awarded in 1976, the César Award is considered the highest film honor in France, the French film industry’s equivalent to the Molière Award for theatre, and the Victoires de la Musique for music.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator