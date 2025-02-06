Literary Lights 2025 Returns: A Monthly Reading Series by IALA, NAASR and Zohrab Center

The International Armenian Literary Alliance, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research, and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center will host Literary Lights 2025, their third monthly reading series showcasing new works of literature by Armenian authors. Each event—held online or in-person—will feature a writer reading from their work, followed by a discussion with an interviewer and audience members.

Their launch event—featuring the editors and contributors of the special Wasafiri Magazine issue “Armenia(n)s – Elevation”—will take place on February 15 at 9 a.m. Pacific | 12 p.m. Eastern | 9 p.m. AMT.

The event, cosponsored by Wasafiri Magazine, will have editors Tatevik Ayvazyan and Naneh Hovhannisyan in conversation with contributors Dr. Jesse Arlen, Eddie Arnavoudian, Olivia Katrandjian, Lola Koundakjian, Nancy Kricorian, Christopher Millis, Margarit Ordukhanyan, Thomas Toghramadjian, Taline Voskeritchian, and guest reader Hovsep Markarian. Learn more and register here.

From poetry and fiction to thought-provoking book reviews, art, life writing and in-depth interviews, “Wasafiri: Armenia(n)s – Elevation” by Tatevik Ayvazyan and Naneh V Hovhannisyan is a rich tapestry of modern Armenian voices. It offers readers a profound and eloquent exploration of the human condition through meditations on the Armenian language, culture, and identity. Featured contributors include award-winners such as Chris Bohjalian, Nancy Kricorian, and many more. Learn more here.

Returning to the fabular tone of “Zabelle,” her popular first novel, Nancy Kricorian conjures up the lost worlds and intergenerational traumas that haunt a family in permanent exile. Leavened with humor and imbued with the timelessness of a folktale, “The Burning Heart of the World” is a sweeping saga that takes readers on an epic journey from the mountains of Cilicia to contemporary New York City. Learn more here.

A thrilling collection of essays converging on themes of natural history, deep/queer ecology, philosophy of science, climate grief, and more-than-human belonging. Wide-ranging, richly observant, and full of surprise, Patty Kaishian’s “Forest Euphoria: The Abounding Queerness of Nature” will open your eyes and change how you look at the world around you. Learn more here.

In this deeply moving debut, a close-knit Armenian American family grapples with the aftermath of losing one of their own. Aram Mrjoian’s “Waterline: A Novel” explores the complex beauty of diaspora, the weight of inherited trauma, and the echoes of the Genocide on contemporary Armenian life. Learn more here.

With “Nostalgia for the Future: New and Selected Poems, 1984-2023,” award-winning poet Gregory Djanikian returns to the literary scene with a collection that spans and celebrates his prolific career. Learn more here.

Tenny Arlen’s book of posthumous Armenian poetry, “To Say With Passion: Why Am I Here?” Կիրքով ըսելու՝ ինչո՞ւ հոս եմ (ARI Literature Foundation, 2021) is among the first books of creative literature written in Armenian by an American-born author. For the most part written during the author’s years at UCLA (2011-2013), the poetry of Tenny Arlen represents not only a new phenomenon but a new voice in Modern Armenian literature. At the request of many, a bilingual edition of the book, featuring the author’s own English-language translations of her poetry, lightly edited by the poet’s brother, Dr. Jesse Arlen. To be released in April 2025 by Tarkmaneal Press.

Read along with the series by purchasing titles at IALA’s Bookshop storefront.

