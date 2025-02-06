Greek Orthodox clergy gather for Lenten Retreat kickoff at Maliotis Cultural Center

Last night over sixty clergy from the Archdiocesan District of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America attended the Maliotis Cultural Center for a delicious dinner to kickoff the Lenten clergy retreat.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was in attendance and offered an encouraging message, as did Dr. Demetrios Katos, President of HCHC, and Fr. Peter Orfanakos, President of the Clergy Syndesmos of the Archdiocesan District.

It was a joyful reunion as many of the priests returned to their Holy Cross Alma Mater for the first time since beginning their ministry – and the warmth and joy was felt all around.

Orthodox Times