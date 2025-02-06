Donald Trump to sign executive order combatting anti-Christian bias

U.S. President Donald Trump announced today the creation of a Religious Freedom Committee and a White House Office of Faith, aimed at strengthening religious liberties across the country.

Speaking at a Christian event, President Trump also revealed that he would be signing an executive order later in the day, directing the Attorney General to establish a task force specifically focused on addressing biases against Christians within the federal government.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times