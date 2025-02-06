Documentary Shot in Armenia Nominated for Golden Mike Award

A short documentary shot in Armenia, featuring the “Humanitarian Support Brigade,” was named a Finalist for a prestigious 2025 Golden Mike Award by the RTNA: the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

The documentary originally aired in 2024 on Glendale-based AMGA-TV, the Armenian Media Group of America, as part of a USA Armenian Life television show. The film was also made available during the 2024 Arpa International Film Festival, as an online selection.

The film can currently be seen on YouTube, by entering, “Humanitarian Support Brigade Golden Mike Finalist,” into the YouTube search bar.

Produced by USA Armenian Life Publisher Appo Jabarian, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark MacCarley (Ret.) and broadcast journalist Peter Musurlian, the documentary showcases some of the work of the American Armenian National Security Institute or AANSI. Fifty Armenian Diasporans, from seven countries, are seen training at the Aragats Training Area in the Summer of 2023.

The 16-minute documentary was shot and edited by 3-time Los Angeles Area Emmy winner Peter Musurlian, who has also won 24 Golden Mikes since 2002.

“Humanitarian Support Brigade” is up against two other finalists in the category of “TV-22, Division B, Best Serious Feature Reporting, five minutes or longer.” Division B is for television stations with fewer than 50 employees. The two other stations are in Bakersfield: the CBS affiliate KBAK and the NBC affiliate KGET.

The winner will be announced at the 75th Annual Golden Mike Awards on Saturday night, March 29 at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood.

