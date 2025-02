Armenian PM addresses International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, delivered a speech and answered questions from the speaker.

“Religious tolerance is important for our region’s stability. We hope to turn our regional disputes into regional dialogue & religious freedom one of the tools that would make it happen,” PM Pashinyan said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu