A Betrayal of Justice: Kairos Palestine Rejects Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Proposal and Calls for Global Action / خيانة صارخة للعدالة كايروس فلسطين ترفض نداء “ترامب” للتطهير العرقي في غزة وفلسطين وتدعو إلى تضامن عالمي لمقاومته

“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people.” Isaiah 10:1-2

“وَيلٌ لِلَّذينَ يَشتَرِعونَ فَرائِضَ الإِثْم، والَّذينَ يَكتُبونَ كِتابةَ الظُّلْم،

لِيَرُدُّوا الضُّعَفاءَ عن إِجْراءِ الحُكْم، ويَسلُبوا حَقَّ وُضَعاءِ شَعْبي”

(أشعيا ١٠: ١-٢)

Bethlehem, February 6th, 2025

On February 4, 2025, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for alleged war crimes, convened at the White House to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East. During the meeting, President Trump proposed a plan for the United States to assume control over the Gaza Strip, suggesting that Palestinians be permanently resettled in neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt. He described Gaza as a “demolition site” and “hell”, recognizing and emphasizing that Gaza is no longer inhabitable. This is a public admission of the gravity of the Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza and supported by the United States of America. President Trump, yet, is offering a neo-colonial vision to “clean out” the people of Gaza, and the need for a “world-class” redevelopment to transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

This evil war crime proposal has been met with widespread condemnation and must not be tolerated. Palestinian leaders and various Arab and non-Arab nations have completely rejected the idea, viewing it as ethnic cleansing and a blatant violation of international law. The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations emphasized the right of Palestinians to remain in their homeland, stating, “We will not accept any plan that aims to uproot our people from their land.” The World Council of Churches has also called President Trump to “reconsider this disgraceful proposal, and to respect international law and equal human dignity and rights of the people of Gaza.”

The timing of this dangerous and irresponsible proposal coincides with a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began on January 19, 2025. The ceasefire includes a prisoner exchange, which remains incomplete. President Trump’s endorsement of ethnic cleansing in Gaza will jeopardize the ceasefire and hinder ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the deal. Such proposals and actions will embolden Netanyahu and his fascist government to resume their genocidal war against civilians in Gaza, further destabilizing the already fragile region.

Concurrently, President Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Mike Huckabee, and other congressmen and women, have made several statements denying the existence of the “Palestinians”, as a nation, and “the West Bank”. These statements reflect a dangerous attempt to ethnically cleanse the West Bank. Such political stand emboldened the Israeli desire of expansionism. We witness that in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, a large-scale Israeli military operation has led to the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinians. The bloody attacks, which began in late January 2025, has turned the Jenin refugee camp into a “ghost town,” with significant destruction of infrastructure and many homes. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that the basics of life are gone, and many residents now have nowhere to return to.

Meanwhile, the situation in the entire West Bank continues to deteriorate, particularly in Bethlehem, where severe movement restrictions, land confiscation, and escalating settler violence are making life unbearable for Palestinian residents. The Israeli government’s recent decision to demolish homes in Al-Nu’man village and displace its people, effectively erasing their presence, underscores the ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting Palestinian communities. Palestinian Christians, who have long been an integral part of Bethlehem’s identity, are facing immense pressure to leave due to the unbearable conditions imposed by the occupation. Churches and religious institutions have condemned these actions, warning that the birthplace of Christianity is being systematically emptied of its native Christian population.

As Kairos Palestine, we categorically condemn and reject President Trump’s plans, which amount to the forced displacement and erasure of our entire nation. We considered this neo-settler colonial plan evil, and “a sin against God and humanity”, as stated in Kairos Palestine. We hold the Government of the United States, and Christian Zionist lobbies accountable, for their role in ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, and the Christian native community. We call upon him, his government and allies, to respect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, uphold their right to self-determination, and cease all efforts to undermine their existence in their homeland. Any so-called peace initiative that disregards justice and human dignity is nothing but an extension of oppression. We also endorse the World Council of Churches call for “all people of faith and goodwill to stand against this egregious violation of human dignity and international law.”

In our 2009 Kairos Palestine “moment of truth” document we wrote in section 4.2.1:

“The aggression against the Palestinian people which is the Israeli occupation, is an evil that must be resisted and removed. Primary responsibility for this rests with the Palestinians themselves suffering occupation… Responsibility lies also with the international community, because international law regulates relations between peoples today”.

The international community must not remain passive in the face of these war crimes and crimes against humanity. It is imperative for churches, politicians, and global leaders to take a definitive stand. They must exert pressure on Israel and President Trump to honor the ceasefire agreement, end the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the entire Palestinian territories, and commit to the unconditional reconstruction of Gaza. Furthermore, the rights of Palestinians to self-determination must be respected, and the United States should adhere to international law, ceasing its threats against institutions like the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Kairos Palestine

