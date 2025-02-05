TUMO Opens Third Center in Germany

The Center for Creative Technologies to Open Three Additional Centers in Germany

TUMO continues to expand in Germany, bringing its innovative education model in technology and design to even more teenagers. With support from Germany’s state-owned investment and development bank KfW, along with other national and local organizations, TUMO Hirschaid was officially launched just days ago, joining the existing centers in Berlin and Mannheim. More centers are also on the way in Lüdenscheid, Saarbrücken, and Essen.

TUMO Hirschaid officially opened its doors on January 31. The center can welcome 500 students each week, with 200 already diving into programming, animation, drawing, robotics, 3D modeling, game development, photography, and filmmaking from day one.

Funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research and KfW Bank, the Center is located within the MINT-Zentrum Hirschaid. True to TUMO’s signature style, the space features a bold and creative interior, complete with inflatable seating and ceilings designed by renowned Austrian architect Thomas Herzig.

TUMO’s journey in Germany started with TUMO Berlin, which opened its doors in October 2020. Today, it’s one of TUMO’s biggest international centers, with over 1,000 students diving into 10 innovative learning areas every week. Located in Berlin’s historic Charlottenburg district and backed by KfW Bank, the 2,000-square-meter space is a vibrant hub where creativity and innovation thrive.

TUMO Berlin has already built a tight-knit community of talented students and graduates—young, driven professionals ready to make an impact.

Since its opening in March 2024, TUMO Mannheim has been welcoming 1,000 students each week, offering eight learning areas: programming, music, robotics, 3D modeling, filmmaking, game development, graphic design, and photography.

One of the center’s standout features is its state-of-the-art music and recording studio—a nod to the city’s deep-rooted musical heritage.

TUMO Mannheim became a reality thanks to the support of key partners: the Dietmar Hopp Foundation, the City of Mannheim, Starkmacher, KfW Bank, and Next Mannheim.

TUMO’s expansion in Germany is moving full speed ahead with three new centers set to open soon in Lüdenscheid, Saarbrücken, and Essen. This growth highlights TUMO’s mission to create life-changing learning experiences for teens while further cementing the program’s reputation—born in Armenia—on the global education stage.

TUMO is a global educational network offering a free after-school program where teenagers take charge of their learning, exploring the intersection of technology and design through hands-on experience. Born in Armenia and now expanding worldwide, TUMO is redefining how teens learn—outside the classroom, beyond textbooks, and straight into the future.

Asbarez