President Putin to Patriarch of Moscow: Thank you for all you do for the Orthodox and the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to mark the 16th anniversary of his enthronement.

During the meeting, President Putin extended his congratulations to the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, acknowledging his contributions not only to the Orthodox Christian community but also to Russian society as a whole.

“Your Holiness, I would like to congratulate you on the anniversary of your enthronement and thank you for all you do, not only for Orthodox Christians in Russia but also for the country as a whole,” said Putin.

In response, Patriarch Kirill expressed his gratitude for the President’s ongoing support, emphasizing the Church’s role in fostering spiritual and social values in the country.

“I sincerely thank you for your care and support for the many people who belong to the Russian Orthodox Church and are patriots of our country. I also greatly appreciate the support you provide for many important social and educational initiatives of the Church,” the Patriarch stated.

He further highlighted the significant growth of religious life in Russia under Putin’s leadership.

“During your leadership, religious life in our country has developed significantly. This reaffirms that, just as in ancient times, the Orthodox Church remains steadfast in its role as the spiritual protector of our beloved homeland,” he added.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times