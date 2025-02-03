Armenia Participates in Military Drills with U.S.

The joint drills are part the Combine Resolve 2025 multi-national military exercises and Armenia is taking part in the event as part of its partnership with the U.S., the defense ministry announced on Monday.

Exercises involving joint groups of the Armenian military medics and U.S. national guards simulations and exercises in triage, urgent medical assistance, surgical intervention, as well as medevac drills in difficult conditions the defense ministry explained.

The purpose of the exercises is to increase the training level of the hospital staff, perfect the professional skills in real-life situations, as well as maximally improve the level of partnership cohesion in a multinational environment.

Asbarez