Santorini shuts schools as tremors rattle Greek island

Schools on the Greek island of Santorini have been told to close on Monday in response to an increase in seismic activity in recent days.

Authorities have also advised against “large gatherings in enclosed spaces” across the island – a popular tourist destination known for its whitewashed buildings and blue domed churches.

Tremors of up to 4.6 in magnitude have been recorded over the last couple of days – with quakes of 4.3 and 3.9 magnitude reported nearby on Sunday.

Santorini is on what is known as the Hellenic Volcanic Arc – a chain of volcanic islands created by plate tectonics – but the last major eruption was in the 1950s.

Greek authorities said that the recent minor earthquares were related to tectonic plate movements instead of volcanic activity, and that activity in the Santorini caldera – the volcanic basin the island sits around – remains in decline.

The tremors recorded by geologists are considered minor or light, but authorities have recommended a number of preventative measures in addition to the school closures, including asking ships to avoid the ports of Ammoudi and Fira.

Big cruise ships often anchor near the Old Port of Fira, with passengers being brought to shore on smaller boats.

Schools were also told to close on the nearby islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos.

People were advised to avoid abandoned buildings and travelling on routes where landslides are likely to occur.

While the recent tremors are thought to be unlikely to be a precursor to an eruption, the possibility of a stronger eruption cannot be ruled out.

Kostas Papazachos, a professor of geophysics at Thessaloniki Aristotle University, told public broadcaster ERT that the precautionary measures were “precisely to limit the impact of a stronger earthquake”.

He added: “When you have a sequence next to you that is so vivid, so intense, you have to be a bit careful, precisely because there is always the risk of something like that happening.”

Prof Papazachos said that were a minor earthquake occur while people were gathered in large crowds, it could create panic that may lead to people being injured.

The South Aegean Regional Fire Department has been placed on general alert and rescue teams as well as the regional commander have been dispatched to Santorini.

Though the island has a population of around 15,500, it welcomes millions of tourists each year. The UK Foreign Office updated its advice to British tourists on Sunday reiterating the recent measures.

One of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, around 1600BC, created the island in its current crescent-shaped form – though there is evidence of human settlement dating back to the Bronze Age.

The island has been struck by several eruptions since, the most devastating occurring in 1956, killing at least 53 people.

