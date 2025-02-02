Ecumenical Patriarch: Archbishop Anastasios has become a cornerstone of the Church of Albania

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in celebration of the feast of Saint Tryphon, the patron saint of gardeners, florists, and farmers, at the Church of the Nativity of the Theotokos in Belgradkapı, Constantinople.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the koliva in memory of the Saint. Archimandrite Kaisarios Chronis, the Archivist of the Patriarchate, who had earlier delivered the homily, then read the exorcism prayer of Saint Tryphon, traditionally recited on his feast day for the blessing of gardens and crops.

Immediately afterward, addressing the faithful, the Ecumenical Patriarch spoke about the feast of Saint Tryphon and the special veneration he receives in rural areas, including his birthplace of Imbros.

“Every person leaves a part of themselves, a piece of their heart, in the place where they first saw the light of day. Over time, this presence transforms into nostalgia, into remembrance, into a lasting and indestructible spiritual bond that adds sweetness to life. This was also the case with the feast of Saint Tryphon in Imbros during our childhood.

The memory of this celebration led our steps back to our homeland three years ago on this very day, to bless the inauguration of an old chapel in Schoinoudi, which had been completely renovated thanks to the generosity of the Imbrian Association of Macedonia-Thrace and the local Shepherd, His Eminence Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos. This restoration played a significant role in reviving the glorious celebration of Saint Tryphon on the island.”

Emphasizing the significance of building or renovating a church as a means of strengthening faith, the Ecumenical Patriarch shared with the congregation his profound emotions from his recent visit to Tirana for the funeral service of the late Archbishop of Albania, Anastasios.

“Every construction or renovation of a church is a beacon of hope, ensuring that the flame of faith continues to burn, even when strong winds blow against it, when conditions are challenging, and the environment is inhospitable.

This profound truth was vividly evident during our recent visit to Tirana, where we fulfilled a sacred duty—to attend the funeral service of our late brother, Archbishop Anastasios of Albania, in the magnificent Church of the Resurrection. This remarkable edifice, a jewel of the Albanian capital, was built from the ground up by his own vision and determination, just as he resurrected the Orthodox Church of Albania from its ashes.

Still moved by deep emotion, we wish to share some reflections in tribute to this great Archbishop. Initially appointed as a Patriarchal Exarch, he was soon elected by the Holy Synod as Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a decision made in recognition of his many talents and abilities, generously bestowed upon him by God and dedicated to the service of the Church from a young age, as we highlighted in our eulogy.

His appointment was the wisest choice of the Mother Church of Constantinople for the Orthodox faithful of Albania. Not only did he prove fully worthy of his calling, but he also surpassed even the most optimistic expectations with the miracle he accomplished.

For thirty-three consecutive years, this blessed brother labored tirelessly, like a devoted farmer cultivating the field of the Lord in Albania, yielding abundant and rich fruit.

He established a Church from scratch, with an exemplary administrative structure, inspired catechetical and pastoral work, and outstanding charitable and social initiatives.

Archbishop Anastasios literally gave everything to the Church of Albania, his whole being, and ultimately his own body, which was Archbishop Anastasios gave everything to the Church of Albania—his entire being, and ultimately, even his own body, which was gratefully received by the Albanian land, where he now rests.

As he often said, “We collect the stones thrown at us by those who oppose our work, and we use them to build churches and schools.”

Now, buried in a special crypt beneath the Church of the Resurrection, Archbishop Anastasios himself has become an unshakable cornerstone of the Church of Albania, strengthening its foundations so that “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

May the memory of Archbishop Anastasios be eternal and unforgettable! May his prayers guide the election of a worthy successor, one who will uphold his spirit and continue his sacred work. May we always have his blessing!”

Concluding his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his profound gratitude to the Supervisor of the Ypsomatheia District, Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, “who tirelessly strives day and night for the well-being of the community.” He also extended his appreciation to the Ecclesiastical Committee, chaired by Royal Katsoni, for their dedicated efforts in serving the community.

Earlier, Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch with heartfelt words.

Ecumenical Patriarch received the cantors of Constantinople

At noon on the same day, in celebration of the New Year, the Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed the cantors of Constantinople, who attended the traditional meal held in their honor.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Archon A’ Domestikos of the Great Church of Christ, Georgios Kioseoglou, addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch on behalf of the Association of Music Lovers of Pera. In his remarks, he provided an overview of the association’s achievements and highlighted its activities over the past year.

Ecumenical Patriarch tonsured a new monk

On the afternoon of Saturday, February 1, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Great Vespers for the feast of the Presentation of the Lord at the Patriarchal Church.

Prior to the service, he performed the monastic tonsure of Photios Poulopoulos, a theologian and architect, who is set to be ordained as a deacon during the Divine Liturgy on February 6, commemorating Saint Photios, Patriarch of Constantinople and founder of the Monastery of the Holy Trinity in Halki.

The newly tonsured monk is designated to serve in the Patriarchal Court.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times