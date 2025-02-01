Young Armenian clergyman found murdered in Bsalim, Lebanon

A young Armenian clergyman, spiritual shepherd of the Bekaa region, Rev. Fr. Anania Gujanyan was found murdered in his home in the town of Bsalim, Lebanon, the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon reported.

It is reported that the young clergyman was probably the victim of a robbery.

