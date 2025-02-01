The Opening Ceremony of the Second Pan-Armenian Winter Games Took Place in Jermuk

JERMUK — The second Pan-Armenian Winter Games commenced with great pomp in Jermuk.

The official opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, and Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan.

The ceremony began with a show program, followed by the official parade of athletes. This year, the largest delegation belongs to the Russian team, comprising 211 athletes, while the teams from New Delhi, Ukraine, and Istanbul have the fewest participants. Ukraine and Istanbul each have five participants, while New Delhi has only one.

On behalf of the athletes, the sports oath was taken by Marko Karapetyan from Doni Nakhichevan, while the referees’ oath was delivered by Davit Baghumyan.

The honor of raising the official flag of the Pan-Armenian Games was given to weightlifter Hripsime Khurshudyan, a bronze medalist at the European Championships. The Games’ torch was lit by Olympic silver medalist, European, and World Champion Varazdat Lalayan.

During the opening ceremony, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed the athletes and attendees:

“The Pan-Armenian Games hold special significance for our people, as they unite Armenians worldwide through the spirit of sports and competition. Armenia’s stunning winter landscape and picturesque mountains provide the perfect setting for this grand sporting event. Our country proudly welcomes Armenian athletes from different parts of the world, whose participation contributes to the development of Armenian sports traditions while also strengthening the ties between Armenia and the diaspora,” said President Khachaturyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office and Chairman of the Governmental Organizing Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games, welcomed the participants and stated:

“When we decided years ago to hold the second Pan-Armenian Winter Games in Jermuk, we faced an uncertain situation. However, we were confident that despite the challenges, we could successfully organize this celebration in Jermuk. The opening ceremony has proven that we have achieved this goal. In the coming days, our athletes will compete in various sports to determine the best. Just as in the Olympic Games, participation is what matters most in the second Pan-Armenian Winter Games.”

Ishkhan Zakaryan, President of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games, emphasized in his speech that all previous editions of the Games have been organized to the highest standards:

“After an 11-year hiatus, we are now launching the second Pan-Armenian Winter Games. Over the years, the geographical reach of the Games and the number of participants have significantly expanded, turning the Pan-Armenian Games into a true celebration of unity, love, and solidarity. Generations have changed, and many have grown up abroad, often with limited or no knowledge of the Armenian language. The Pan-Armenian Games serve as a vital link, fostering Armenian identity and strengthening the connection between Armenia and the global Armenian community.”

The first Pan-Armenian Winter Games were held in 2014. Eleven years later, the second edition of the Games has brought together 1,348 athletes from 88 cities in 18 countries. The inaugural Games, held in Tsaghkadzor, featured around 430 participants from 22 cities in 11 countries.

The second Pan-Armenian Winter Games will feature competitions in hockey, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, chess, snowball fights, and sports dancing. Some competitions, including snowboarding, alpine skiing, and hockey tournaments, will take place in the Aparan region and Yerevan.

The Games’ torch was initially lit at Noravank, where the spiritual leader of the monastery blessed the event and lit the flame with a candle. The torch was then passed to Olympic silver and bronze medalist, European champion, gymnast Artur Davtyan; European vice-champion, bronze medalist, and world absolute cup winner Vahagn Davtyan; European and World Youth Champion in weightlifting, Alexandra Grigoryan; and World and European Youth Champion Emma Poghosyan.

