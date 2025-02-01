Prelacy Provides Assistance for Reopening Sahag Mesrob School Following Devastating Fires

The recent wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles County inflicted widespread devastation on the Armenian community, severely impacting homes, businesses, and educational institutions. Among the most significant losses was the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School, which was completely destroyed by the wildfires. Hundreds of Armenian students not only lost their cherished school but, along with their families, faced immense emotional and financial hardship.

From the very beginning, under the leadership of Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, the Western Prelacy closely monitored the circumstances and challenges faced by the Sahag Mesrob School and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of this vital educational institution. At the same time, the Western Prelacy wholeheartedly welcomed the decision to temporarily relocate and reopen the school at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center in Pasadena.

In collaboration with the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools, Prelate Khacherian and the Executive Council of the Western Prelacy have provided essential educational materials and resources for the students of the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School. These include Armenian language textbooks and workbooks for students from kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as Armenian history textbooks and workbooks for students from fourth through eighth grade.

“This initiative reflects the Western Prelacy’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted mission of Armenian schools and our dedication to supporting the academic journey of every Armenian student,” said a statement issued by the Western Prelacy.

“Archbishop Kegham Khacherian and the Executive Council extend their heartfelt best wishes to the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School community, expressing hope that these difficult and challenging times will be short-lived and that students and their families will overcome these hardships, regain stability and return to normalcy,” the statement added.

Asbarez