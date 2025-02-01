L.A. Wildfires: Navigating Mental Health Challenges in Times of Crisis

Dr. Anna Yaralyan

Interview with Dr. Anna Yaralyan, Clinical Psychologist at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

BY NANE AVAGYAN

Los Angeles wildfires, like other natural disasters, significantly impact mental health-not only for those directly affected but also for the broader community. The effects can stem from a loss of a loved one or property, sudden evacuations, fear of future fires, and health concerns from smoke exposure.

“Mental health challenges may surface days, weeks, or even months after a disaster and symptoms can surface days, weeks, or even months later, and for some, these struggles may persist long after the flames have been extinguished,” explains Dr. Anna Yaralian, a clinical psychologist with the Eastern Europe and Middle East Division of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

“Common responses include excessive anxiety, persistent worry, confusion, sleep disturbances, depression symptoms, physical pain, and difficulty concentrating.” In an interview with Asbarez, Dr. Yaralyan outlines typical post-disaster mental health symptoms, provides coping strategies, and details available resources—including support programs offered by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health for disaster victims.

NANE AVAGYAN: During natural disasters, such as the Los Angeles fires, what are some of the common reactions people have and how is it expressed?

DR. ANNA YARALYAN: During natural disasters, the first psychological response victims often experience is the feeling of loss of safety. As we saw in the Los Angeles fires, many people faced devastating losses—whether it was a loved one, a pet, a home passed down through generations, personal property, or items of deep sentimental value. There is also loss of daily routines, for families, children, elderly, etc. Such losses frequently trigger various psychological, emotional, and behavioral reactions.

The initial mental reactions manifest in several ways. A person may feel disoriented, experience nightmares, or struggle to concentrate, which can lead to difficulties managing daily tasks. Anxiety and tension are also common, particularly regarding the future. For instance, questions like, “What do I do next?” and “What lies ahead?”

Reactions aren’t limited to mental symptoms; they can also include physical or psychophysical responses. These might involve memory issues, vision problems, difficulty with movement, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headaches, body aches, trembling, or excessive sweating.

In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, victims may also experience feelings of guilt or anger. For example, during the fires, we witnessed many individuals expressing frustration and blaming local authorities for insufficient firefighter staffing or ineffective situation management. Others may feel guilty, questioning whether they could have done more to prevent or mitigate the fires and destructions. Such emotions often lead to fear, tension, depression, or a sense of hopelessness.

These consequences can manifest in different ways, such as increased irritability—yelling, arguing, or displaying uncharacteristic behavior. Many victims, in an attempt to cope with their pain, may turn to unhealthy habits such as alcohol or tobacco use, and in some cases, substance abuse.

N.A.: What are the common mental and behavioral disorders that can emerge in emergency situations? How can they be managed?

A.Y.: Natural disasters often evoke a profound sense of loss and grief. In the case of the Los Angeles fires, alongside the tangible losses, people faced significant disruptions to their daily lives. These disruptions lead to numerous fears-especially when life feels beyond one’s control. Questions like “Who can I turn to?” and “What should I do next?” become pressing. This uncertainty can result in feelings of pain, depression, grief, and the onset of various psychological disorders.

In such situations, seeking help from a specialist is crucial. Psychologists and psychiatrists play a key role in helping individuals process their emotions and express themselves. They provide a safe environment where victims can openly discuss their losses and emotions, help people understand that such feelings are a common and natural response to trauma while guiding them toward constructive solutions.

A significant part of the recovery process involves challenging negative thinking. This is critical because fear and anxiety often lead to distorted, overly negative perceptions. We work with individuals to assess the validity of their fears and guide them toward a clearer understanding of reality. By doing so, we help alleviate their anxiety and empower them to take practical steps forward.

N.A.: Children are considered the most vulnerable group in emergency situations. What are the main challenges they face, and how should children be cared for during and after a disaster?

A.Y.: Children are indeed the most vulnerable group during a disaster. Their initial reaction is often fear, as the disruption to their daily lives and the resulting sense of insecurity can lead to heightened anxiety. In such moments, children look to their parents as role models, trying to understand the situation and gauge how they should feel based on their parents’ reactions. Therefore, parents must be mindful that their emotions and behaviors are directly transmitted to their children. Also, children are often exposed to alarming news through television or social media, which can further amplify their anxiety and tension.

In emergency situations, helping children feel safe is essential. This involves talking to them, asking questions, and creating a space where they feel comfortable expressing their fears and concerns. It’s also important to recognize that children may not always be able to articulate their feelings in words. Instead, their emotions may manifest physically-for instance, they might complain of aches or pains, or exhibit changes in behavior, such as isolating.

Parents should pay close attention to their children’s actions and emotions, spending time patiently understanding them. It’s equally important to reestablish their daily routines, ensuring that their basic needs-such as eating, sleeping, and attending school are met. Above all, children need reassurance that their parents are by their side and will support them through the crisis. I strongly encourage parents to educate themselves on how to best support their children during emergencies and to prioritize their well-being in these challenging times.

N.A.: What coping strategies would you suggest for members of the Armenian community who have developed mental health issues because of the wildfires?

A.Y.: There are many ways to cope and regain a sense of peace and calm. The foundation lies in maintaining healthy daily habits: eating regularly and healthily, getting enough sleep, practicing physical activity, doing breathing exercises, meditating, and listening to calming music, etc. It’s also important to take occasional breaks from watching the news and instead spend time connecting with family members, relatives, and friends. In some cases, seeking professional help is crucial.

To improve mental well-being, my first piece of advice is to recognize that the emotions caused by a disaster—such as tension, confusion, anxiety, body aches, depression, or the desire for self-isolation—are natural responses to the situation. It’s essential to accept these feelings as part of the healing process. Talking openly about emotions and expressing oneself can help individuals unconsciously process their experiences, regain control over their feelings, and reduce fear of vulnerability.

For those directly affected, taking practical steps, and planning is helpful. For instance, if someone has lost their home, they should identify where they will stay, with whom, and who they can turn to for support. This sense of preparation and information can provide much-needed mental calm.

Community support is equally important. I encourage individuals to lean on their family, friends, community organizations, and even the church for emotional and practical assistance. As a Christian, I believe that faith has historically helped the Armenian people endure and overcome even the most difficult circumstances, providing strength and hope to move forward.

Additionally, take advantage of the resources and programs offered by the government for disaster victims, which include psychological and psychiatric assistance. For Armenian speakers, there are many psychologists working under the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health who can provide support in Armenian. By calling 1-800-854-7771 or 1-800-985-5990, you can access services from Armenian-speaking psychologists, social workers who work at different LA County service areas, as well as those who work in non-profit Agencies that are contracted with LACDMH.

