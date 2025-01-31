Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten Opens After Extensive Cleaning and Safety Inspections Following Eaton Fire

PASADENA—Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten eagerly welcomed students back to campus on January 29 after being temporarily closed due to damage caused by the Eaton Fire. The school underwent an extensive cleaning and restoration process, as well as chemical testing and safety assessments, to ensure the health and well-being of its students and staff. These efforts were completed to the highest standards, in coordination with fire safety experts and environmental health specialists.

“We understand how challenging the last several weeks have been for our school parents and the Pasadena community,” stated Dr. Garine Joukadarian, Director of Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten. “I want to thank everyone for their patience and trust as we worked diligently to restore the school to a safe and healthy environment for our students. In collaboration with experts, we completed the thorough cleaning of the premises and conducted extensive chemical testing. We were overjoyed to welcome our students back to a fully restored and safe campus this week.”

The Eaton fire, which began on January 7th, caused significant smoke damage and left hazardous residues on the school property. As a result, the decision was made to close the school temporarily for thorough cleaning and testing. Over the last several weeks, the school board and administration worked closely with environmental health specialists to conduct air and water quality testing, deep cleaning, and chemical residue analysis throughout the campus.

In coordination with a reputable cleaning and restoration company, the campus was inspected to assess the smoke and ash damage. The cleaning process included removing ash and soot from all surfaces, sanitizing the HVAC system, and replacing damaged insulation. The school’s exterior was power-washed, and indoor areas, including classrooms, restrooms, and offices, were deep cleaned and sanitized with non-toxic products. Advanced deodorization techniques were also used to eliminate smoke odors.

To enhance outdoor safety, all sand was removed from the play areas and will be replaced only after air quality monitoring is completed. On the back playground, high-quality rubber mats replaced the sand to provide a cleaner, safer surface. A new patio is also being installed to replace the one damaged by recent winds, creating a more functional and welcoming space for students and staff.

Finally, thanks to a generous donation from a parent, the school is equipped with five medical-grade air purifiers—one for each classroom—to improve air quality and ensure a healthier environment for everyone.

The final inspection and testing of the campus took place Tuesday morning, during which experts evaluated air quality and ensured that all areas met the highest standards of safety and cleanliness.

Founded in 1992, Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten began with just four students. Over the past 30 years, nearly 548 children have graduated from the school, which is licensed by the State of California and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Tavlian offers a developmentally appropriate all-day program for children ages two to five and currently serves 70 students with the support of 21 dedicated faculty and staff.

Throughout its history, Tavlian has been a cornerstone of the Pasadena Armenian-American community. The school plays an integral role in preserving the Armenian language, culture, and traditions while providing high-quality early childhood education in a safe, nurturing environment.

Asbarez