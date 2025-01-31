Patriarchs of Syria send joint congratulatory message to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara

The Patriarchs of the Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Melkite Greek Catholic Churches of Antioch have jointly sent a congratulatory telegram to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara, marking his assumption of office.

The message, signed by Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East for the Greek Orthodox, Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of Antioch and All the East for the Syriac Orthodox, and Patriarch Joseph Absi of Antioch and All the East for the Melkite Greek Catholics, extended blessings and prayers for strength and wisdom in leading the country during this critical transitional phase.

“We bless your victorious achievement and your assumption of duties as President of the Syrian Arab Republic, praying to God Almighty to grant you strength and wisdom to guide the country through this pivotal transitional period for the benefit of the nation and its people,” the message stated.

The Patriarchs acknowledged the immense suffering endured by the Syrian people across all communities, expressing hope for a new era of security, freedom, and dignity for every Syrian citizen. “Today, we stand at the threshold of a new history, whose defining feature is safety, liberty, and dignity for every Syrian. As we share in the joy of Syria’s renewed dawn, we express our solidarity and support, pledging to work hand in hand with all our fellow Syrians to restore the nation and its constitutional institutions.”

The message concluded with a call to safeguard this new chapter as a precious legacy for Syria, affirming the commitment of the Churches to supporting the country’s stability and progress.

“May this victory be honored through great responsibility and trust, ensuring it remains a treasured legacy for Syria, inscribing new, bright pages in its glorious history. Long live Syria and its proud people,” the message declared.

Orthodox Times