Ecumenical Patriarch: As a personality and as a Primate Anastasios is undoubtedly irreplaceable

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the funeral service of the late Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, which was held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, in the morning, at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Tirana.

The service was attended by the Hierarchy of the Church of Albania, as well as Primates and representatives of other Autocephalous Orthodox Churches.

In his eulogy, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated: “A sorrowful duty has gathered us today in the Albanian capital! The great pillar of the Orthodox Church in Albania has fallen! Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania has departed in the Lord! Although his advanced age and the decline of his health in recent times had prepared us for the impending end of his earthly journey, the loss of such a spiritual father and ecclesiastical leader nonetheless brings profound human sorrow.

Anastasios was the servant of the miracle of the resurrection of the local Church from the dead, following the long and dark night of militant atheism and the great persecution of Christians by a godless regime.

When this regime collapsed and the reconstruction of the Church became possible, the venerable Mother Church of Constantinople sought out the gifted man who could take on the task of saving the storm-tossed vessel. A man who combined virtue, intelligence, decisiveness, a fighting spirit, diligence, diplomatic acumen, international recognition, unwavering faith in the sacred mission, devotion to ancestral traditions, and love for the suffering people of God.

And we found all these qualities in the person of the then-Titular Metropolitan of Androussa, a man who had already distinguished himself in the mission field of Africa, had an outstanding academic profile, and had introduced himself to the Church in the best possible way!”

The Ecumenical Patriarch went on to recount the life, academic career, ministry, and missionary work of Archbishop Anastasios up to his election as the Primate of the newly reconstituted Church of Albania.

“The Church of Albania, from the time of its proclamation as an Autocephalous Church, had a turbulent history, primarily due to political reasons. However, the complete catastrophe came with the decision of the atheist regime to “abolish” religion, when priests were persecuted, defrocked, forbidden from any liturgical act, and the Church became a Church of the persecuted, a Church of the catacombs.

In 1991, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in its duty to care for all afflicted Churches, called him and sent him to Albania as a Patriarchal Exarch to lay new foundations and bring the message of the Resurrection to the suffering Orthodox people of the country. A year and a half later, after demonstrating remarkable efforts in rebuilding the Church, he was elected and established as Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania on June 24, 1992, at the beginning of our humble Patriarchal tenure.

His pastoral leadership was not without challenges! He always navigated between difficulties. Nevertheless, he had the gift of selecting the right people as close collaborators, opening paths where there seemed to be none, and securing the necessary resources for the Church’s rebirth from the ashes.

Churches, monasteries, educational institutions, a seminary, a theological school, hospitals, and other charitable institutions are only a few of his many accomplishments. Naturally kind, gentle, and accommodating where necessary, yet unyielding and uncompromising where the Church’s interests required it, he was a diplomat of rare skill—able to smooth out conflicts, avoid pitfalls, heal wounds, nurture souls, and faithfully structure the Church.”

“We shall always remember whatever was beautiful, brilliant, God-pleasing, and edifying for the Church that the late Archbishop accomplished. And we glorify God, who granted the modern Church a Primate of such stature as Anastasios Yannoulatos!”

Concluding his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated:

“As a personality and as a Primate, Anastasios is undoubtedly irreplaceable! His loss is an earthquake for the local Church. However, we are confident that his blessing, along with the intercessions of all the Saints, will assist in the election of the most worthy and suitable successor to his throne.

The Mother Church of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, will embrace the new Archbishop—whoever he may be—with great love and will always stand by his side, ever ready to support the local Autocephalous Church in whatever may be needed.

Brother Anastasios! We bid you farewell from the depths of our souls and hearts, praying for your rest among the righteous and saints.

May your memory be eternal and blessed!”

Present at the service were the Patriarchs Theodore of Alexandria, Theophilos of Jerusalem, and Daniel of Bulgaria; the Archbishops George of New Justiniana and All Cyprus and Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece; representatives of other Autocephalous Churches; members of various religious communities in Albania; the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj; the Speaker of the Parliament, Elisa Spiropali; the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama; the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; political figures; and a multitude of dignitaries from Albania, Greece, and other countries, as well as diplomats and numerous faithful.

Warm Welcome to Tirana

The Ecumenical Patriarch traveled alongside Pope and Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria. Upon their arrival earlier this morning at Tirana International Airport, they were welcomed by Metropolitan Nikolaos of Apollonia and Fier and Metropolitan Antonios of Elbasan, representing the Church of Albania, as well as the Greek Ambassador to Tirana, Konstantina Kamitsi.

The two Primates then proceeded to the Holy Resurrection Cathedral, where they paid their respects to the body of the late Archbishop, with the Ecumenical Patriarch laying a wreath on behalf of the Mother Church.

Following the funeral service, the Ecumenical Patriarch held heartfelt meetings with his fellow Primates, the Prime Ministers of Albania and Greece, and numerous other dignitaries. He then blessed the memorial meal offered by the Holy Synod of the Church of Albania in honor of the late Primate, before departing alongside the Patriarch of Alexandria for Tirana Airport.

The aforementioned Hierarchs of the Most Holy Church of Albania bid a heartfelt farewell to the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Patriarch of Alexandria.

Later that evening, they arrived by private flight in Constantinople, where they were welcomed by the Patriarchal Commissioner, Geron Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, and Grand Archimandrite Grigorios.

During his brief visit to Tirana, the Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by Geron Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, as well as Archimandrite Aetios, Director of the Private Patriarchal Office, Deacon Eulogios Tsatsas, Codicographer of the Holy and Sacred Synod, and Grand Logothete Theodoros Angelopoulos. The Patriarch of Alexandria was accompanied by Metropolitan George of Guinea.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times