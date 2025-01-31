Catholicos Aram I Will Make Pontifical Visit to Western Prelacy

The Western Prelacy announced Thursday that upon an invitation from Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, as well as the Religious and Executive Councils of the Western Prelacy, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will make a Pontifical visit from October 24 to November 11.

The itinerary for the Pontifical visit, which will also feature events marking the 30th anniversary of the Enthronement of His Holiness Aram I, will be published upon its finalization.

“We urge all parishes, organizations, and affiliated executive bodies within the Western Prelacy to take into account the dates of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s long-awaited Pontifical visit when planning their events and programs, ensuring they do not coincide with this important occasion for the Western Prelacy,” the Prelacy said in a statement.

Asbarez