Immigration Awareness Day Empowers Community with Legal Guidance and Support

NEW YORK—The Armenian Bar Association on January 12 hosted a highly informative and impactful Immigration Awareness Day at St. Vartan Armenian Church in New York, bringing together community members and a panel of expert immigration attorneys.

The event aimed to educate and empower individuals on critical immigration issues, providing valuable insights into topics such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, changes in administration, public benefits, deportation concerns, and more. To ensure accessibility, the event offered multilingual support in English, Armenian, Russian, Spanish, and Georgian, reflecting the diverse community in attendance.

Several distinguished immigration attorneys featured at the event addressed urgent issues affecting immigrants today. They included Hasmik Vardanyan, Yuliya Sadyhyan, Lucy Magardichian, Elena Denevich and Irina Hovhannisyan.

Key discussions emphasized the current state of the DACA program, the implications of the President’s stance on it, and the potential impact of recent administrative changes on immigration policies and legal status. Attendees also learned about Temporary Protected Status for Lebanese nationals, receiving crucial updates on eligibility and program status. Additionally, the event provided guidance on immigrants’ rights and steps to take in the event of enforcement actions.

A standout feature of the day was the opportunity for one-on-one consultations, where attendees could seek personalized guidance on their specific immigration situations. The services were provided pro bono to the community.

Immigration Awareness Day proved to be a valuable resource for the community, equipping participants with expert advice and practical knowledge on complex immigration matters. Attendees left the event better informed about their rights and the potential challenges they may face, including how to respond to immigration enforcement.

The event was a resounding success, offering a vital platform for education, community engagement, and empowerment on immigration issues.

“With its multilingual presentations and personalized consultations, it not only provided attendees with a clearer understanding of the current immigration landscape but also gave them the tools to protect themselves and their families,” said Irina Hovhannisyan, Armenian Bar Association Chapter Member and Immigration Law expert.

As immigration policies continue to evolve, events like this are essential for ensuring individuals and families stay informed and prepared for whatever challenges may arise.

Contact the Armenian Bar Association Pro Bono Clinic at probono@ArmenianBar.org or (818) 660-6898.

The Armenian Bar Association is a professional and public outreach organization dedicated to advancing the legal profession and promoting justice within the Armenian community. The ABA provides a range of services, including continuing legal education, pro bono services, professional development, and advocacy for legal reform.

Asbarez