‘Calm him down’ – Lukashenko on Armenian PM’s EU tilt

Nikol Pashinyan risks destroying his nation with his policies, the Belarusian president has warned

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is leading his nation towards disaster, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told a press conference on Sunday. Yerevan’s “pandering to the EU” is a “most dangerous game,” said Lukashenko, who won his seventh term as the Belarusian leader in the presidential election over the weekend, according to exit polls.

“Calm him down,” the president said, referring to Pashinyan. “He will destroy Armenia.” Lukashenko was referring to Pashinyan’s plans to seek closer ties with Brussels. Earlier this month, the Armenian media reported that the government was preparing to hold a referendum on whether to apply for EU membership.

Under Pashinyan’s leadership, Yerevan has also been looking to deepen relations with individual Western nations. France reportedly offered to provide security for the small landlocked nation that borders its regional rival, Azerbaijan. Armenia has also been seeking to reduce Russia’s role as a security provider in the region, such as by forgoing the services of Russian troops guarding its border with Iran.

In June 2024, Armenia and the US also stated that they intended to upgrade their bilateral relations to the level of “strategic partnership,” with Washington pledging to help Yerevan in its “defense transformation.”

According to Lukashenko, seeking favor from faraway nations and alienating neighbors is a mistake on Yerevan’s part. “He [Pashinyan] has a problem… in the east and a problem in the west. Now, he is pitting Russia against himself as well,” the Belarusian president said, adding that the Armenian prime minister “has surrounded himself with enemies,” and the EU would hardly be able to aid him in any way.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan remain strained after Baku retook the breakaway region of Karabakh by force in the autumn of 2023 after which most of the territory’s predominantly ethnic Armenian population fled to Armenia. Yerevan’s relations with Georgia and Türkiye – a traditional backer of Azerbaijan – are strained as well.

“A war in the Caucasus should be prevented,” Lukashenko said, warning that Armenia’s actions could lead to another conflict in the region. The Belarusian president also dismissed accusations from Yerevan that he supported Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia.

Minsk “supported common sense” and wanted a war in the region to be averted, the president said, adding that he had sought to play the role of mediator during the crisis and warned Pashinyan that his actions would lead Armenia to war. “That is exactly what happened,” he stated. Lukashenko also said that he liked the Armenian people and called on them to “keep what they have.”

Russia has also previously warned the Armenian people not to trust Western intentions, saying that Washington and its allies don’t have the interests of their country at heart. Armenia “will have to renounce its own traditions, national societal norms, and stable commercial ties” with other countries in the region to realign itself with the West, thus committing “national suicide,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in November 2024.

Russia Today